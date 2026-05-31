Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Whitfield Road Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage at 8:00pm, Monday, June 1st, 2026, at the Cobblestone Apartments, located at 2430 Whitfield Road, for water main leak repair. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Whitfield Road will be closed from Boulder Pass Road to Blakemore Drive. Traffic will be redirected to Whitfield Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, or choose an alternate travel route.

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water main leak repair, restoring water service, and reopening the road by approximately 3:30am on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026.