APSU Women’s Golf to play in Murray State’s Jan Weaver Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The regular-season finale is on deck for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team when it tees off at Murray State’s Jan Weaver Invitational, Friday and Saturday, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course in Calloway County, Kentucky.

Belmont, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Murray State, North Carolina A&T, North Dakota, Samford, Southern Mississippi, Tennessee State, and Tennessee Tech make up the rest of the 11-team field at the par-72, 6,234-yard course.

Austin Peay State University competed in the Jan Weaver Invitational last season, finishing in 11th place with a team score of 945. Kady Foshaug led the Governors at last year’s event, finishing tied for 18th with a score of 229.



The Govs’ best finish at the Jan Weaver Invitational came during the 2010 season when Chelsea Harris shot a one-over 155 to win the tournament and lead the team to a runner-up finish with a score of 654 at the then two-round event.



After winning the Diane Daugherty Invite last time out, Taylor Dedmen will lead the Governors off the first tee in the finale. Dedmen, who is the reigning OVC Golfer of the Week and the Month, has a 74.70 average in five tournaments this season. Dedmen has recorded 10 rounds in her senior season and all 10 have counted towards Austin Peay State University’s score.

Senior Shelby Darnell will be next off the tee for head coach Jessica Combs after finishing tied for 32nd last time out at Southern Illinois’ event. Darnell is shooting an average of 76.90 this season and has had 16 of her 20 rounds count towards the team score.

Next up is freshman Erica Scutt, who leads the Governors with a 74.60 average, six rounds at or under par, and 19 rounds that have counted towards the team score this season. Scutt finished tied for 27th at the Diane Daugherty Invite, despite posting the first round of her collegiate career that did not count toward the team score to open the event.

Freshman Kaley Campbell is next in line with a 76.85 stroke average. Campbell has had 17 of her 20 rounds count towards the Govs’ score this season, which is the second-best mark on the team. Graduate Riley Cooper returns to the lineup after missing the Diane Daugherty Invite. The Clarksville native has had eight rounds count towards Austin Peay’s score this season and is averaging 78.36 shots per round.

Finally, redshirt sophomore Payton Elkins and freshman Maggie Glass will both make their first appearances since Tennessee State’s Town & Country Invitational when they compete as individuals at the Jan Weaver Invitational. Elkins is shooting an average of 78.80, while Glass has averaged 77.36 shots per round this year.

Friday begins with 36 holes and an 8:30am shotgun start, the final 18 holes begin with an 8:30am shotgun start, Saturday. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

After the Jan Weaver Invitational, Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will be back in action at the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship, April 17th-19th, at the Fighting Joe course at The Shoals on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Governors women’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.