55.5 F
Clarksville
Saturday, April 16, 2022
HomePoliticsMontgomery County County Commissioner Joe Smith endorses Wes Golden for Montgomery County...
Politics

Montgomery County County Commissioner Joe Smith endorses Wes Golden for Montgomery County Mayor

News Staff
By News Staff
Montgomery County County Commissioner Joe Smith
Montgomery County County Commissioner Joe Smith

Election-2022Montgomery County, TN – It is my honor to announce my endorsement and full support of Republican Wes Golden in his bid to be our next Montgomery County Mayor. Wes has clear ideas to address the challenges and realize the opportunities in our community, and he has the proven ability to turn those ideas into productive action.

His practical and executive experience from the public and private sectors, his lifelong commitment to service in our community, and his upstanding character and tireless work ethic all prepare him to skillfully administer our county government and make the right decisions for our future.

As our next County Mayor, Wes Golden will champion the development and implementation of a new, comprehensive plan to responsibly manage Montgomery County’s growth. He strongly advocates that the plan must be proactive, fully addressing our community’s needs in the future, in addition to those in the present. As your County Commissioner, I look forward to working alongside Wes Golden to formulate that plan and securing much-needed investments in our county infrastructure, schools, and public safety without raising our taxes.
 
Starting day one, Wes Golden is equipped to effectively implement his ideas in Montgomery County.
 
Through his service as a Firefighter and EMT for Clarksville Fire Rescue, and his work as a Safety Manager in the manufacturing industry and with the City of Clarksville, he is a seasoned decision-maker in large-scale, fast-paced, and high-pressure settings. Additionally, his extensive volunteerism for many local causes, starting in his youth with Bikers Who Care, attunes him to a wide range of perspectives in our community. Because of his resume, his moral fortitude, and his exceptional diligence, I have every confidence that Wes Golden will serve us very successfully as our next County Mayor.
 
In the upcoming Republican Primary Election, May 3rd (Early Voting April 13th-28th), please join me in voting for Wes Golden as our next Montgomery County Mayor.
 
Respectfully,
Joe Smith
County Commissioner, District 3

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Softball takes doubleheader from Southeast Missouri
Next articleAPSU Women’s Tennis drops Southeast Missouri, 5-2
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online