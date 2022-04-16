Austin Peay State University Softball takes doubleheader from Southeast Missouri

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball pitching limited Southeast Missouri to one run on 10 hits during their doubleheader, Sunday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors softball team swept the Ohio Valley Conference twin bill versus the Redhawks by finals of 3-1 and 3-0.

Austin Peay 3, Southeast Missouri 1

Austin Peay (21-20, 8-9 OVC) started quickly against the Redhawks (21-17, 10-5 OVC) with Megan Hodum opening the first inning with a single and scoring two pitches later on a double down the right field line by Bailey Shorter.



After a walk to Lexi Osowski, followed by two fielder’s choices, Osowski scored on a single by Kendyl Weinzapfel, making it 2-0 after one inning.



That turned out to be all the runs that Govs starter Jordan Benefiel (10-7) would need, as the sophomore right-hander limited SEMO to one run on five hits while walking two and striking out six.



Austin Peay State University would add its final run of the game in the fourth, coming on Mea Clarks’ seventh home run of the season to lead off the inning.



The Redhawks would break up the shutout in the sixth with a solo home run.

Austin Peay 3, Southeast Missouri 0

For the third straight game in the series, the APSU Govs put runs on the board in the first inning, with Hodum and Osowski drawing walks around a single by Shorter to load the bases, with no outs.

That brought up Brooke Pfefferle, who hit a opposite-field liner down the left field line for a double, scoring Hodum and Shorter, to make it 2-0.

And much like the first game, those two runs were all the scoring the APSU Govs would need, as starter Harley Mullins (6-5) shutout SEMO on five hits, aided by two Austin Peay double plays along the way.

Austin Peay State University added one final run in the third, coming on Osowski’s team-leading 11th home run of the season.

Inside the Boxscore

With the two victories on Sunday, head coach Kassie Stanfill moves past former head coach CherI Kempf (1988-91) for third-place all-time in career wins at Austin Peay State University, with 92.

Lexi Osowski’s home run in Game 2 was her 11th of the season, the sixth-most in a single season by an Austin Peay State University player in program history.

Jordan Benefiel struck out her 100th batter of the season, with her third strikeout of the game. She currently has 103 for the season.

With starts in both games, Brooke Pfefferle has appeared in 206 games in her career, tying her for second-most all-time.

With the two wins, Austin Peay State University has now won at least 20 games in four straight (none COVID shorten) seasons, a school record.

With her 17 putouts today, Emily Harkleroad became just the seventh player in program history to record at least 700 putouts in a career.

Megan Hodum’s stolen base in Game 1 was her 15th of the season, tying her for the eighth-most in a single season by an APSU Govs player.

Bailey Shorter’s double in Game 1 was the 32nd of her career, tying her for seventh-most in program history.

Pfefferle picked up two RBIs in Game 2, bringing her career total to 95 and moving her into eighth-place all-time in program history.

Osowski’s two runs give her 35 for the season, tying her for eighth-most in a single season.

With her Game 2 home run, Osowski now has 102 total bases for the season, only the seventh time in program history a Gov has recorded at least 100 total bases in a season.



Osowski drove in her 36th run of the season on her home run, tying her for seventh-most in a single season.



With her three walks, Osowski now has 22 for the season, tying her for seventh-most by a Gov in a single season.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until next weekend, when they travel to Charleston, Illinois, for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.