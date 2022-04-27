63.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
HomeBusinessLegends Bank hires Mortgage Loan officer Joy Cooper Sensing
Business

Legends Bank hires Mortgage Loan officer Joy Cooper Sensing

News Staff
By News Staff
Joy Cooper Sensing Joins Legends Bank Mortgage
Joy Cooper Sensing Joins Legends Bank Mortgage

Legends Bank of Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Joy Cooper Sensing joined Legends Bank as a Mortgage Loan Officer, effective April 2022.

Joy has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and has been a mortgage loan officer for the past 19 years. Joy is a native of Clarksville. Married to John, they have one daughter, Sidney.

Before becoming a mortgage lender, Joy owned and managed an independent insurance agency specializing in property and casualty and commercial lines for over a decade. She uses her experience in banking and insurance to advise clients on the best mortgage solution, based on their individual circumstances.
 
Known for her exemplary customer service and facilitating smooth transactions for her borrowers, Joy consistently earns strong performance reviews in mortgage lending by developing long-lasting customer relationships and trust. From start to finish, she is there to guide you through the entire process beginning with the initial loan application until the closing of your loan. Whether it’s your first home, retirement home or anywhere in between, rest assured Joy will take care of your mortgage needs.
 
Legends Bank is a full-service Community Bank based in Clarksville, TN and has nine locations throughout Middle Tennessee.

Previous articleAPSU’s Science on Tap in May to examine the physics portrayed in movies such as ‘Apollo 13’
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Centerstone Circle water outage
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online