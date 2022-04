Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a two-vehicle crash at Needmore Road near Crestview Drive.

Needmore Road will be shut down between Jackie Lorraine Drive and Crestview Drive for approximately the next 30-40 minutes until the vehicles can be towed.

CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be completely cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time.