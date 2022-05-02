Downtown Clarksville analog parking meters went live Today

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parking Commission would like to remind all City of Clarksville residents and visitors that today all downtown on-street meters went live today with the new rates, following a two-week transition period from IPS parking meters to analog meters.

The new on-street rates set by the Clarksville Parking Commission are as follows:

$0.05 – Two minutes

$0.10 – Four minutes

$0.25 – 10 Minutes

$1.50 – One hour

$6.00 – Four-hour maximum

Drivers will also have the option to conveniently pay using the ParkMobile app, keeping in mind that a $0.35 convenience fee will be charged to the end-user for each transaction.

Parking will be enforced between 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and is free after 5:00pm daily and on weekends.

Additional information regarding downtown parking hours, enforcement, and more can be found at https://bit.ly/3mG0zQT.