Downtown Clarksville analog parking meters went live Today

Parking Meters have New On-Street Rates

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parking Commission would like to remind all City of Clarksville residents and visitors that today all downtown on-street meters went live today with the new rates, following a two-week transition period from IPS parking meters to analog meters.


The new on-street rates set by the Clarksville Parking Commission are as follows:

  • $0.05 – Two minutes

  • $0.10 – Four minutes

  • $0.25 – 10 Minutes

  • $1.50 – One hour

  • $6.00 – Four-hour maximum

Drivers will also have the option to conveniently pay using the ParkMobile app, keeping in mind that a $0.35 convenience fee will be charged to the end-user for each transaction.

Parking will be enforced between 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and is free after 5:00pm daily and on weekends.

Additional information regarding downtown parking hours, enforcement, and more can be found at https://bit.ly/3mG0zQT.

