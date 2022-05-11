CMCSS School Board Selects Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder as next Director of Schools

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) School Board voted to select Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder as the next Director of Schools.

Dr. Luna-Vedder currently serves as the Chief of Student Readiness for the Tennessee Department of Education.

She has been a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County since 2007, and previously served in CMCSS as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and Director of High Schools.

The Board will begin contract negotiations, and Dr. Luna-Vedder is expected to begin as the CMCSS Director of Schools in July.