Roxy Regional Theatre acquires Backstage Costume Rentals

News Staff
Backstage Costume Rentals
Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – After more than 30 years in business, George Terrell, founder of Backstage Costume Rentals, has retired from the costume business. 
 
In an effort to preserve his hard work and continue to provide exceptional costume services for Clarksville-Montgomery County and the surrounding communities, the Roxy Regional Theatre has recently taken over stewardship and ownership of Backstage Costume Rentals.

The entire Backstage Costume Rentals collection now resides in the Roxy Regional Theatre in Downtown Clarksville. 

 
“The purchase of Backstage Costume Rentals has been years in the making.  When the opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer to add this service under the umbrella of Roxy Productions, Inc., and integrate these items into our already extensive stock of costumes, wigs and props.” said Ryan Bowie, Executive Director for the Roxy.

Backstage Costumes is a full service costume shop with a varied inventory of rental costumes, costumes for purchase, accessories, stage makeup, and more.  The collection includes everything from superheroes to retro clothes, mascots, tuxedos, and over 1,000 sequined gowns.  Backstage Costume Rentals at the Roxy Regional Theatre will continue to provide exceptional service from Downtown Clarksville.

In addition to providing costume rentals for the general public, the Roxy Regional Theatre will also feature the costume stock in upcoming professional productions as well as renting out full costume plots to other regional theatres in Middle Tennessee and beyond.  

 
Backstage Costume Rentals at the Roxy Regional Theatre will operate by appointment only, Monday through Friday.  For an appointment, please contact Donald Groves, Rentals Director at the Roxy Regional Theatre, at 931.552.5589 or Costumes@RoxyRegionalTheatre.org.  Stay tuned for more information regarding specials hours and offers for the upcoming Halloween season.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

