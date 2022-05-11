Roxy Regional Theatre acquires Backstage Costume Rentals

– After more than 30 years in business, George Terrell, founder of Backstage Costume Rentals, has retired from the costume business.

In an effort to preserve his hard work and continue to provide exceptional costume services for Clarksville-Montgomery County and the surrounding communities, the Roxy Regional Theatre has recently taken over stewardship and ownership of Backstage Costume Rentals.

“The purchase of Backstage Costume Rentals has been years in the making. When the opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer to add this service under the umbrella of Roxy Productions, Inc., and integrate these items into our already extensive stock of costumes, wigs and props.” said Ryan Bowie, Executive Director for the Roxy.

Backstage Costumes is a full service costume shop with a varied inventory of rental costumes, costumes for purchase, accessories, stage makeup, and more. The collection includes everything from superheroes to retro clothes, mascots, tuxedos, and over 1,000 sequined gowns. Backstage Costume Rentals at the Roxy Regional Theatre will continue to provide exceptional service from Downtown Clarksville.

In addition to providing costume rentals for the general public, the Roxy Regional Theatre will also feature the costume stock in upcoming professional productions as well as renting out full costume plots to other regional theatres in Middle Tennessee and beyond.