APSU Student-Athletes record a department record 3.43 GPA

Clarksville, TN – It was another record-breaking semester for Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes, with the department announcing its 291 student-athletes combined to record a department-record 3.43 grade-point average during the recently completed spring semester.
It was the tenth-consecutive semester the Austin Peay State University athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better and the 13th time in department history.
In addition, this semester marked the first time in department history APSU student-athletes have posted a department-wide GPA of 3.4 or better with all 15 of the varsity programs recording at least a 3.0 GPA.
Austin Peay State University’s football team secured a program-record 3.279 GPA during the semester, their sixth-straight semester with at least a 3.0 GPA, breaking their own record each semester. Six teams – two more than the previous semester – recorded a 3.5 GPA or better: women’s golf (a department-leading 3.833), men’s tennis (3.830), women’s tennis (3.716), soccer (3.591), softball (3.544), and men’s golf (3.529).
“Our Austin Peay student-athletes have leveled up yet again in the classroom,” said Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “I can’t thank Katie Ethridge (associate director of athletics, student-athlete success) and her staff enough for going above and beyond to help our student-athletes record another record-breaking semester. With their triumphs on the field and their success in the classroom this spring, our student-athletes are truly showing that they have bought into the ‘Total Gov Concept.'”
A complete listing of the Spring 2022 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the APSU Dean’s List also are noted.
Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. To earn recognition student-athletes must be enrolled full time and achieve at least a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester.
Academic Highlights From The Spring Semester
- 60 Govs student-athletes – 20.6 percent of all student-athletes – posted a 4.0 GPA.
- The women’s golf (8 student-athletes), women’s tennis (7), and men’s tennis (7) teams saw each of their student-athletes earn academic recognition during the spring.
- Current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): men’s cross country (7), women’s cross country (8), women’s soccer (18), volleyball (18), men’s basketball (6), women’s basketball (8), baseball (12), football (6), men’s golf (12), women’s golf (18), track & field (8), softball (14), men’s tennis (18), women’s tennis (18), beach volleyball (9).
Spring 2022 Austin Peay State University Athletics Academic Honor Roll
All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the spring. Any student-athlete listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA). Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.
The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar on May 10th, 2022.
BASEBALL (3.298 GPA)
Jack Alexander
Gino Avros (DL)
Nathan Barksdale (DL)
Jonah Beamon
John Bolton
Luke Brown
Reid Brown (DL)
Austin Carder
Tyler Cotto (DL)
Jacob Curtis
Ty DeLancey
Tyler Delong (DL)
Danny Doheny (DL)
TJ Foreman
Joey Frammartino (DL)
Garrison Goins (DL)
Harley Gollert
Matt Joslin (DL)
Peyton Jula
Austin Loeb
Sebastian Martinez (DL)
John McDonald (DL)
Drew McIllwain
Kaden Miner (DL)
Kyle Nunn
Cristian Otero
Zac Pearson (DL)
Jeremy Wagner
Jacob Weaver (DL)
Nick Wellman (DL)
Zach Wyatt
MEN’S BASKETBALL (3.281)
Codey Bates
Drew Calderon (DL)
Kamarie Coffey
Elijah Hutchins-Everett
Carlos Paez (DL)
DJ Peavy (DL)
Jacob Roberts (DL)
Noel Scott
Elton Walker
Jalen Ware
Alec Woodard
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (3.351)
D’Shara Booker
Lyric Cole
Nina De Leon Negron
Kaiden Glenn (DL)
Yamia Johnson
Kasey Kidwell (DL)
Shay-Lee Kirby (DL)
Maggie Knowles
Ella Sawyer (DL)
Lamiah Walker (DL)
Kemia Ward (DL)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.344)
Jaida Clark +
Erin Eisenhart +
Karli Graham +
Maggie Keenan (DL) +
Demi McInnis
Kelsey Mead (DL) +
Brooke Moore +
Mikayla Powell +
Morgan Rutledge (DL) +
Tegan Seyring (DL) +
Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.495)
Jack Fitzgerald (DL)
Ryan Martin (DL)
Lennon Matthews (DL)
Robert Mullen
Stone Norris (DL)
Elliot Reed (DL)
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.400)
Savannah Fruth (DL) +
Sydney Hartoin (DL) +
Lauren Lewis +
Molly Howard (DL) +
Sara Martin (DL) +
Mikaela Smith (DL) +
FOOTBALL (3.279)
Aaren Alexander (DL)
Jalen Armstrong (DL)
Jack Baker (DL)
Eric Bentley
Elijah Brown
Nick Carozza (DL)
Jacob Caughell (DL)
Kory Chapman
Ashton Chavis
Iven Dayton
Cedarius Doss
Draylen Ellis
CJ Evans Jr. (DL)
Mike Evans (DL)
Nicholas Fields (DL)
Demetries Ford
Tae Gayden (DL)
DeTerias Glover (DL)
Trey Goodman (DL)
Cameron Goodson
Jackson Griner
Raymond Horton
Jevon Jackson (DL)
Neyland Jean (DL)
Jake Johnson (DL)
Seth Johnson
Breant Kendall III (DL)
Chandler Kirton (DL)
Hosea Knifeley Jr.
Sheldon Layman
Drae McCray (DL)
Jack McDonald
Marcus McGhee
Elon McKenzie (DL)
Conner Murphy
Ethan Myers (DL)
Kobe Nash (DL)
Anietie Ntekop (DL
Denver Parker (DL)
Conner Parsons (DL)
Mikhail Prater (DL)
Luke Reed
Matt Rigney (DL)
Bryce Robinson (DL)
Darryl Rogan
Joshua Rudolph (DL)
Hunter Scholato
Tre Shackelford (DL)
Shamari Simmons
Darryl Sinclair II
Brennan Smith (DL)
Devin Smith
Brian Snead
Will Spain
Riley Stephens (DL)
Kwame Sutton
Brody Swafford (DL)
Ahmaad Tanner
Kam Thomas (DL)
Michael Treadwell (DL)
Maddux Trujillo (DL)
Jaheim Ward
Alex Whitmore
Harrison Wilkes (DL)
Antoine Williams
Brodie Williams (DL)
Tre Williams
Justin Williams
Bucky Williams (DL)
Noah Williams (DL)
Jariel Wilson
Christian Wingfield
Grant Wisdom
Isaiah Wright
Jau’von Young (DL)
MEN’S GOLF (3.529)
Reece Britt (DL)
Payne Elkins (DL)
Jay Fox
Micah Knisley
Chase Korte
Teagan Miller (DL)
Morgan Robinson (DL)
Jordan Rodriguez (DL)
Logan Spurrier (DL)
Adam Van Raden
WOMEN’S GOLF (3.833)
Kaley Campbell (DL)
Riley Cooper
Shelby Darnell (DL)
Taylor Dedmen
Payton Elkins (DL)
Kady Foshaug (DL)
Maggie Glass (DL)
Erica Scutt (DL)
WOMEN’S SOCCER (3.591)
Katie Bahn (DL)
Alec Baumgardt (DL)
Rachel Bradberry
Tori Case (DL)
Emma Dalton (DL)
Chloé Dion
Sarai Faulkner (DL)
Heather Haskins (DL)
Clara Heistermann (DL)
Kaylee Kraft
Avryn List
Delanie McKeon
Lindsey McMahon (DL)
Anna McPhie (DL)
Kirsten Monk (DL)
Haley Patterson (DL)
Isabel Petre (DL)
Peyton Powell (DL)
Olivia Prock (DL)
Gybson Roth
Hannah Wilson (DL)
SOFTBALL (3.544)
Alyssa Archuleta
Jordan Benefiel (DL)
Maddie Boykin (DL)
Kylie Campbell (DL)
Mea Clark
Alex Grubbs (DL)
Emily Harkleroad
Megan Hodum (DL)
Katie Keen
Morgan McMahon (DL)
Samantha Miener
Harley Mullins (DL)
Lexi Osowski (DL)
Brooke Pfefferle
Raylon Roach (DL)
Skylar Sheridan
Bailey Shorter
Riley Suits (DL)
Kendyl Weinzapfel (DL)
MEN’S TENNIS (3.830)
Oliver Andersson (DL)
Giovanni Becchis (DL)
Tom Bolton (DL)
Anton Damberg (DL)
Thiago Nogueira
Frederic Schlossmann (DL)
Hogan Stoker (DL)
WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.716)
Yu-Hua Cheng
Jana Leder (DL)
Danielle Morris
Honoka Nakanishi (DL)
Martina Paladini-Jennings (DL)
Aleks Topalovic
Denise Torrealba (DL)
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD (3.451)
Kamille Dunbar
Savannah Fruth (DL) +
Sydney Hartoin (DL) +
Lauren Lewis +
Denia Hill-Tate
Jessica Hoban
Molly Howard (DL) +
Allana Johnson
Tiyanna Johnson
Jessica Kelley (DL)
Sara Martin (DL) +
Camaryn McClelland
Kori McDaniel
Kenisha Phillips
Karlijn Schouten (DL)
Mikaela Smith (DL) +
Ashleigh Stephen (DL)
Jackie Verseman
Lennex Walker
Madi Wallace
Kyra Wilder (DL)
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (3.409)
Jaida Clark +
Claire Darland (DL)
Erin Eisenhart +
Karli Graham +
Aysha Hood (DL)
Kaylah Jackson (DL)
Maggie Keenan (DL) +
Jessica Lary (DL)
Taylor McInerney (DL)
Kelsey Mead (DL) +
Brooke Moore +
Mikayla Powell +
Morgan Rutledge (DL) +
Tegan Seyring (DL) +
Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +
CHEER (2.719)
Ryan Abraham (DL)
Autumn Ashley
Savannah Ashley (DL)
Machia Busalacchi (DL)
Ava Heinze (DL)
Allie Johnson
Olivia Lawson
Zoeigh Owens
Courtlyn Richardson
Samantha Schultz
Tara Trigo
Cristina Vazquez
DANCE TEAM (3.382)
Jann Almendras
Jenna Bricks (DL)
Faith Collins
Alyssa Giacchino (DL)
Grace Henderson (DL)
Josie Leathers
Mya Powell (DL)
Bayleigh Robinson
Haleigh Schooley
Lauren Terry (DL)
Lauren Young (DL)