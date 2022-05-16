APSU Student-Athletes record a department record 3.43 GPA

Clarksville, TN – It was another record-breaking semester for Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes, with the department announcing its 291 student-athletes combined to record a department-record 3.43 grade-point average during the recently completed spring semester.

It was the tenth-consecutive semester the Austin Peay State University athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better and the 13th time in department history.

In addition, this semester marked the first time in department history APSU student-athletes have posted a department-wide GPA of 3.4 or better with all 15 of the varsity programs recording at least a 3.0 GPA.

More than 80 percent of the department’s 291 student-athletes earned academic recognition during the spring semester, with 107 named to the APSU Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and 137 eligible to earn recognition on the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List – 21 more than the previous semester.



Austin Peay State University’s football team secured a program-record 3.279 GPA during the semester, their sixth-straight semester with at least a 3.0 GPA, breaking their own record each semester. Six teams – two more than the previous semester – recorded a 3.5 GPA or better: women’s golf (a department-leading 3.833), men’s tennis (3.830), women’s tennis (3.716), soccer (3.591), softball (3.544), and men’s golf (3.529).



“Our Austin Peay student-athletes have leveled up yet again in the classroom,” said Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “I can’t thank Katie Ethridge (associate director of athletics, student-athlete success) and her staff enough for going above and beyond to help our student-athletes record another record-breaking semester. With their triumphs on the field and their success in the classroom this spring, our student-athletes are truly showing that they have bought into the ‘Total Gov Concept.'”



A complete listing of the Spring 2022 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the APSU Dean’s List also are noted.



Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. To earn recognition student-athletes must be enrolled full time and achieve at least a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester.

Academic Highlights From The Spring Semester

60 Govs student-athletes – 20.6 percent of all student-athletes – posted a 4.0 GPA.

The women’s golf (8 student-athletes), women’s tennis (7), and men’s tennis (7) teams saw each of their student-athletes earn academic recognition during the spring.

Current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): men’s cross country (7), women’s cross country (8), women’s soccer (18), volleyball (18), men’s basketball (6), women’s basketball (8), baseball (12), football (6), men’s golf (12), women’s golf (18), track & field (8), softball (14), men’s tennis (18), women’s tennis (18), beach volleyball (9).

Spring 2022 Austin Peay State University Athletics Academic Honor Roll

All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the spring. Any student-athlete listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA). Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.

The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar on May 10th, 2022.

BASEBALL (3.298 GPA)

Jack Alexander

Gino Avros (DL)

Nathan Barksdale (DL)

Jonah Beamon

John Bolton

Luke Brown

Reid Brown (DL)

Austin Carder

Tyler Cotto (DL)

Jacob Curtis

Ty DeLancey

Tyler Delong (DL)

Danny Doheny (DL)

TJ Foreman

Joey Frammartino (DL)

Garrison Goins (DL)

Harley Gollert

Matt Joslin (DL)

Peyton Jula

Austin Loeb

Sebastian Martinez (DL)

John McDonald (DL)

Drew McIllwain

Kaden Miner (DL)

Kyle Nunn

Cristian Otero

Zac Pearson (DL)

Jeremy Wagner

Jacob Weaver (DL)

Nick Wellman (DL)

Zach Wyatt

MEN’S BASKETBALL (3.281)

Codey Bates

Drew Calderon (DL)

Kamarie Coffey

Elijah Hutchins-Everett

Carlos Paez (DL)

DJ Peavy (DL)

Jacob Roberts (DL)

Noel Scott

Elton Walker

Jalen Ware

Alec Woodard

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (3.351)

D’Shara Booker

Lyric Cole

Nina De Leon Negron

Kaiden Glenn (DL)

Yamia Johnson

Kasey Kidwell (DL)

Shay-Lee Kirby (DL)

Maggie Knowles

Ella Sawyer (DL)

Lamiah Walker (DL)

Kemia Ward (DL)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.344)

Jaida Clark +

Erin Eisenhart +

Karli Graham +

Maggie Keenan (DL) +

Demi McInnis

Kelsey Mead (DL) +

Brooke Moore +

Mikayla Powell +

Morgan Rutledge (DL) +

Tegan Seyring (DL) +

Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.495)

Jack Fitzgerald (DL)

Ryan Martin (DL)

Lennon Matthews (DL)

Robert Mullen

Stone Norris (DL)

Elliot Reed (DL)

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.400)

Savannah Fruth (DL) +

Sydney Hartoin (DL) +

Lauren Lewis +

Molly Howard (DL) +

Sara Martin (DL) +

Mikaela Smith (DL) +

FOOTBALL (3.279)

Aaren Alexander (DL)

Jalen Armstrong (DL)

Jack Baker (DL)

Eric Bentley

Elijah Brown

Nick Carozza (DL)

Jacob Caughell (DL)

Kory Chapman

Ashton Chavis

Iven Dayton

Cedarius Doss

Draylen Ellis

CJ Evans Jr. (DL)

Mike Evans (DL)

Nicholas Fields (DL)

Demetries Ford

Tae Gayden (DL)

DeTerias Glover (DL)

Trey Goodman (DL)

Cameron Goodson

Jackson Griner

Raymond Horton

Jevon Jackson (DL)

Neyland Jean (DL)

Jake Johnson (DL)

Seth Johnson

Breant Kendall III (DL)

Chandler Kirton (DL)

Hosea Knifeley Jr.

Sheldon Layman

Drae McCray (DL)

Jack McDonald

Marcus McGhee

Elon McKenzie (DL)

Conner Murphy

Ethan Myers (DL)

Kobe Nash (DL)

Anietie Ntekop (DL

Denver Parker (DL)

Conner Parsons (DL)

Mikhail Prater (DL)

Luke Reed

Matt Rigney (DL)

Bryce Robinson (DL)

Darryl Rogan

Joshua Rudolph (DL)

Hunter Scholato

Tre Shackelford (DL)

Shamari Simmons

Darryl Sinclair II

Brennan Smith (DL)

Devin Smith

Brian Snead

Will Spain

Riley Stephens (DL)

Kwame Sutton

Brody Swafford (DL)

Ahmaad Tanner

Kam Thomas (DL)

Michael Treadwell (DL)

Maddux Trujillo (DL)

Jaheim Ward

Alex Whitmore

Harrison Wilkes (DL)

Antoine Williams

Brodie Williams (DL)

Tre Williams

Justin Williams

Bucky Williams (DL)

Noah Williams (DL)

Jariel Wilson

Christian Wingfield

Grant Wisdom

Isaiah Wright

Jau’von Young (DL)

MEN’S GOLF (3.529)

Reece Britt (DL)

Payne Elkins (DL)

Jay Fox

Micah Knisley

Chase Korte

Teagan Miller (DL)

Morgan Robinson (DL)

Jordan Rodriguez (DL)

Logan Spurrier (DL)

Adam Van Raden

WOMEN’S GOLF (3.833)

Kaley Campbell (DL)

Riley Cooper

Shelby Darnell (DL)

Taylor Dedmen

Payton Elkins (DL)

Kady Foshaug (DL)

Maggie Glass (DL)

Erica Scutt (DL)

WOMEN’S SOCCER (3.591)

Katie Bahn (DL)

Alec Baumgardt (DL)

Rachel Bradberry

Tori Case (DL)

Emma Dalton (DL)

Chloé Dion

Sarai Faulkner (DL)

Heather Haskins (DL)

Clara Heistermann (DL)

Kaylee Kraft

Avryn List

Delanie McKeon

Lindsey McMahon (DL)

Anna McPhie (DL)

Kirsten Monk (DL)

Haley Patterson (DL)

Isabel Petre (DL)

Peyton Powell (DL)

Olivia Prock (DL)

Gybson Roth

Hannah Wilson (DL)

SOFTBALL (3.544)

Alyssa Archuleta

Jordan Benefiel (DL)

Maddie Boykin (DL)

Kylie Campbell (DL)

Mea Clark

Alex Grubbs (DL)

Emily Harkleroad

Megan Hodum (DL)

Katie Keen

Morgan McMahon (DL)

Samantha Miener

Harley Mullins (DL)

Lexi Osowski (DL)

Brooke Pfefferle

Raylon Roach (DL)

Skylar Sheridan

Bailey Shorter

Riley Suits (DL)

Kendyl Weinzapfel (DL)

MEN’S TENNIS (3.830)

Oliver Andersson (DL)

Giovanni Becchis (DL)

Tom Bolton (DL)

Anton Damberg (DL)

Thiago Nogueira

Frederic Schlossmann (DL)

Hogan Stoker (DL)

WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.716)

Yu-Hua Cheng

Jana Leder (DL)

Danielle Morris

Honoka Nakanishi (DL)

Martina Paladini-Jennings (DL)

Aleks Topalovic

Denise Torrealba (DL)

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD (3.451)

Kamille Dunbar

Savannah Fruth (DL) +

Sydney Hartoin (DL) +

Lauren Lewis +

Denia Hill-Tate

Jessica Hoban

Molly Howard (DL) +

Allana Johnson

Tiyanna Johnson

Jessica Kelley (DL)

Sara Martin (DL) +

Camaryn McClelland

Kori McDaniel

Kenisha Phillips

Karlijn Schouten (DL)

Mikaela Smith (DL) +

Ashleigh Stephen (DL)

Jackie Verseman

Lennex Walker

Madi Wallace

Kyra Wilder (DL)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (3.409)

Jaida Clark +

Claire Darland (DL)

Erin Eisenhart +

Karli Graham +

Aysha Hood (DL)

Kaylah Jackson (DL)

Maggie Keenan (DL) +

Jessica Lary (DL)

Taylor McInerney (DL)

Kelsey Mead (DL) +

Brooke Moore +

Mikayla Powell +

Morgan Rutledge (DL) +

Tegan Seyring (DL) +

Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +

CHEER (2.719)

Ryan Abraham (DL)

Autumn Ashley

Savannah Ashley (DL)

Machia Busalacchi (DL)

Ava Heinze (DL)

Allie Johnson

Olivia Lawson

Zoeigh Owens

Courtlyn Richardson

Samantha Schultz

Tara Trigo

Cristina Vazquez

DANCE TEAM (3.382)

Jann Almendras

Jenna Bricks (DL)

Faith Collins

Alyssa Giacchino (DL)

Grace Henderson (DL)

Josie Leathers

Mya Powell (DL)

Bayleigh Robinson

Haleigh Schooley

Lauren Terry (DL)

Lauren Young (DL)