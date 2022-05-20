Austin Peay State University Baseball rally comes up short in 7-6 loss to Morehead State

Clarksville, TN – Second baseman Ty DeLancey and catcher Jack Alexander each hit home runs but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team saw its comeback attempt fall short in a 7-6 Ohio Valley Conference loss to Morehead State, Friday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (19-36, 10-13 OVC) got on the board first in the second inning. Right fielder Harrison Brown got a one-out single and scored on designated hitter Tyler Cotto’s two-out double for a 1-0 lead.

Morehead State (26-26, 13-10 OVC), which secured the third seed in next week’s OVC Tournament with the win, rallied to take the lead in the third inning. The Eagles used back-to-back one-out walks to start the rally and first baseman Jackson Feltner drove in a run with his double, tying the game. Second baseman Nick Gooden then drove in the go-ahead run with his two-out single.



DeLancey’s solo home run would tie the game, 2-2, in the bottom of the third. But Morehead State scored the game’s next five runs. Designated hitter Roman Kuntz supplied two of those runs with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a RBI single in the eighth. Center fielder Ryley Preece also hit a solo home run in the sixth as the Eagles slowly extended their lead to 7-3.



Austin Peay State University would have chances to chip away at the Eagles lead in the seventh and eighth innings, leaving two runners on base in each frame. The Governors finally broke through in the ninth against reliever John Bakke.

Bolton singled and left fielder Gino Avros walked with one out. DeLancey then drove in a run with a single to left. However, it was Alexander who delivered the big blow with a three-run home run to right field, getting APSU within a run. The Govs would not extend the game further with Bakke escaping courtesy a fly out to center field.



Morehead State starter Luke Helton (3-6) notched the win after striking out nine Austin Peay batters over six innings. He allowed two runs on five hits and a walk in a quality start.



APSU Govs starter Harley Gollert (2-7) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits and five walks over five innings, but struck out seven MSU batters.



DeLancey went 3-for-4 with a home run, walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. Seven other Govs provided one hit each in a 10-hit day.

Feltner went 3-for-3 with a double and two walks to lead Morehead State’s offensive effort. Preece was 2-for-5 with a triple and home run and three runs scored.Austin Peay State University and Morehead State conclude the regular-season with a Saturday 1:00pm contest at The Hand.