Nashville Sounds silence Louisville Bats at First Horizon Park, 4-0

Nashville, TN – The best pitching staff in Triple-A Baseball was at it again Friday night as they combined to toss a five-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over the Louisville Bats in front of 9,126 fans at First Horizon Park.

Jason Alexander started and set the tone out of the gate with a quick three up, three down in the first. Alexander went on to toss five scoreless frames in his league-leading sixth win of the season. The right-hander scattered three hits and two walks to go along with five strikeouts.

Alexander turned it over to a slew of Nashville relievers to finish the job. Peter Strzelecki wiggled out of a jam in the sixth to preserve the zero, Miguel Sanchez fired a 1-2-3 seventh with a pair of strikeouts, Matt Hardy struck out a batter in a scoreless eighth and Connor Sadzeck slammed the door in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts in a 1-2-3 inning.



Brice Turang and Andruw Monasterio accounted for the first two runs of the game. In the bottom of the third, Monasterio doubled to left field and came around to score on Turang’s RBI single to make it 1-0. In the bottom of the fifth, Monasterio singled and moved to second on a passed ball before coming around to score on Turang’s second run-scoring base hit of the night.



The 2-0 lead was extended moments later when Tyler White launched his sixth home run of the season. The two-run shot to the berm in left-center field gave the Sounds a 4-0 lead.



It stayed that way the rest of the way and the Sounds improved to 27-12 on the year.



Game five of the series is set for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-1, 2.58) starts for Nashville against left-hander Reiver Sanmartin (0-1, 7.50) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s win for Rick Sweet was his 2,128th of this managerial career. He is now tied for seventh-most all-time with former Nashville Vols Manager Larry Gilbert.

The shutout for Nashville was number six of the season. The staff lowered its ERA to 2.88 – the best in all of Triple-A Baseball.

Mark Mathias (2-for-3, BB) extended his hitting streak to seven games. He’s hitting .458 (11-for-24) during the streak.

Jason Alexander (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K) earned his league-leading sixth win of the season.

Mathias, Brice Turang (2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, SB) and Andruw Monasterio (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B) had multi-hit games for Nashville.

