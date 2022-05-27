67.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, May 27, 2022
City of Clarksville to close offices for Memorial Day

Clarksville City Hall

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN –  City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, May 30th, 2022 to observe Memorial Day.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will be closed. No regular bus service will run on Memorial Day. Regular bus route and van services will resume Tuesday, May 31st.  

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers also will be closed Monday. In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116.

The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature, will be operational. A customer service center payment dropbox 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk pay sites at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores are also available for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday.  In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 31st for regularly scheduled hours.

