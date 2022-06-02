Altra Federal Credit Union hosts annual Financial Education Camps in June

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union will be offering three ONE-DAY financial education camps as part of their Cash Camp series, open to youth as young as age 7 at the William O Beach Civic Hall at Veterans Plaza.

All camps are facilitated by Altra employees and will incorporate hands-on learning experiences with age-appropriate activities, games, and discussions. Snacks, refreshments, and lunch are included.

Dollar$ & ¢ents Camp is offered for ages 7-8 and will work on developing a basic knowledge of money history, what money is, how it is used and made, and basic spending concepts. Dollar$ & ¢ents Camp will be held on Tuesday, June 28th from 9:00am-3:00pm.



Super Savers Camp is offered for ages 9-10 and will help build a foundation for key financial concepts, such as the importance of budgeting and differentiating between needs and wants. Super Savers Camp will be held on Wednesday, June 29th from 9:00am-3:00pm.



Money Smart Camp is offered to ages 11-12 and will continue developing their money-smart skills by covering topics from creating SMART goals, basic credit concepts and basic money-growth strategies. Money Smart Camp will be held on Thursday, June 30th from 9:00am-3:00pm.



While each camp builds on skills learned in previous camps, it is not a requirement to have attended previous camps.



“All of the camps we offer are great ways for kids to start small by understanding money basics, all while having fun and making new friends,” said Danielle Anderson, Manager, Youth Strategies for Altra Federal Credit Union.



Each camp is free to attend and will take place at the William O Beach Civic Hall, located at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 201, Clarksville, TN 37040.



Membership is not required to attend our camps, but registration is necessary to save your seat as sessions are limited to 24 attendees. If you are interested in attending, you can register online at www.altra.org

About Altra Federal Credit Union

The content covered in each camp is designed for specific ages. Please make sure your child fits within the camp’s age group before registering for the event.

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $2.2 billion in assets and more than 130,000 members worldwide. Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org