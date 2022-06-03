Royal State Historic Park to hold Trail of Tears Interpretive Hike on June 4th and 5th

Adams, TN – On Saturday, June 4th and 5th, 2022, Port Royal State Historic Park will hold their Follow Their Footsteps: Trail of Tears Interpretive Hike.

“Tell our Friends we are on the journey West, arising from the acts of wicked men and our unfortunate fates…”

Elijah Hicks wrote these words as he and his fellow detachment of Cherokee people were encamped at Port Royal during the Indian Removal.

Come and hear the story of Cherokee Removal on the Northern Route of the Trail of Tears and learn about Port Royal’s place along the Trail of Tears with this 1-hour long program involving a low impact, 0.5-mile hike over the preserved portion of the National Historic Trails Trail of Tears at Port Royal State Historic Park.

Date: June 4th and 5th

Time: 10:00am – 11:00am

Meet at: Trail of Tears parking lot at Port Royal State Historic Park

Price:

$0 / Attendee Ticket

$5.00 / Attendee + $5.00 Donation

$10.00 / Attendee + $10.00 Donation

Register for June 4th Event

Register for June 5th Event

About Port Royal State Historic Park

Port Royal State Historic Park was the site one of the earliest colonial communities and trading posts in Middle Tennessee. It was first settled in the early 1780s and was a longhunter camp as early as 1775. The town of Port Royal was founded in 1797 and rose to great prominence in the early part of the 19th century because of its strategic location at the head of navigation on the Red River, serving all of Northern Middle Tennessee and South Central Kentucky and at a major stage line route.

In 1977, the state of Tennessee received the deed to 26 acres of land at Port Royal and designated it a Tennessee State Park in 1978.