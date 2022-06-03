79.4 F
Clarksville Police Department arrests Kiyon Vaughn, Javon Richardson for Vehicle Burglary

Kiyon Vaughn and Javon Richardson
Kiyon Vaughn and Javon Richardson

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has been investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred off Tiny Town Road and several more along Peachers Mill Road.

Video cameras captured an individual entering one of the victims’ vehicles, which was released to the media on May 25th, 2022.

The investigations led to the arrest of 22-year-old Kiyon Vaughn and 21-year-old Javon Richardson on June 2nd.

Investigators are still sorting through recovered property taken during the burglaries including debit/credit cards, Identification cards, personal property, and two firearms.
 
Vaughn and Richardson are both soldiers currently stationed at Fort Campbell but are in the process of being chaptered out and discharged. This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.
 
The Clarksville Police Department would also like to remind the public to “Park Smart”, secure their valuables, and lock their vehicles when unattended. From January thru May 2022, year to date, the Clarksville Police Department has responded to 247 vehicle burglaries. Thirty-nine of those vehicles had unsecured firearms that were stolen.
 
Additionally, there have been 138 vehicles stolen so far this year. These types of crimes are both avoidable and preventable.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Weaver, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5692, or CPD Detective Neal, ext. 5538.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

