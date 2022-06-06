Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for June 6th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 6th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Maya is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier with the sweetest face. She is up to date on vaccinations and already spayed so she can go home the same day! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Minnow is a young male, 7 and a half pound Domestic Shorthair. He is 1 year old, up to date on vaccinations and neutered so he can go home the same day!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Lena Heady is quite the regal character! She is a lovely brown/tan domestic shorthair Queen. She is fully vetted, FIV/FELV neg. Litter trained and spayed. She takes a bit to warm up to dogs but can coexist with other cats and cat-savvy dogs. She is a velcro girl, following you everywhere, demanding pets and love. She enjoys playtime and then settling down with her family.

She can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Manny is a sweet 9-week-old male domestic shorthair kitten. He has had first set of shots, deworming, flea and tick treatment, litter trained, FIV/FELV neg., and will have a voucher for neutering when age-appropriate. Manny is a typical kitten, playing wide open and having fun with the other kittens. Lots of toys and even a cat tree for him to explore would be ideal!

Manny can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Cricket is a 9 week old adorable Pit mix baby. She has had her first round of shots and been dewormed. She is full of that puppy energy and loves to play with other dogs, cats and squeaky toys.

Please remember that she is a puppy and will need to learn your routine of crate/house training and boundaries on what to chew. Cricket would do well with a fenced yard to run around in and to help with house training. Remember that puppies are a good 12-15 year commitment.

Come meet Cricket through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas (Atti), a Pit Bull Terrier mix, is approximately 3 years old and he is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is a very gentle, loving dog and does well with kids and other dogs with proper introductions. No cats please. He loves attention, is very affectionate and wants to be with his people. A large fenced yard for him to run and play in would be ideal.

Atti can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Freya is a very sweet 8-year-old Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, clean bill of health, spayed, crate and house trained loves children, and enjoys running and playing. She gets along with some dogs but is very food possessive so she really would do best as an only dog.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Pitski Puppies! Nice mixture of Pit and Husky and they are going to be big pups when grown! Beautiful Husky blue eyes on some, two have brown eyes and one is a mix of brown and blue. Adorable babies. First set of shots and dewormed. They are super sweet and very playful. They do have the Husky yodel so familiarize yourself ( if you haven’t already) on life with a Husky!

To meet these pups please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Sasha is a gorgeous male domestic shorthair about 10 years old. He’s current on vaccinations, litter trained, and neutered. He is very laid back, and enjoys naps, cuddling, and being picked up and loved by his people.

He will need to be around either another independent cat or can do fine on his own. No young children, please. He would do best with older children or in an adult-only, quiet home. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Windy is a beautiful white Husky. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is a younger dog and is currently in basic obedience training to work on her manners and confidence. She is very happy and excited when she meets people, good with children, and is learning how to channel that energy.

Windy was abandoned as a puppy and does get very attached to her people now, following you everywhere, being by your side like a shadow! She loves playing and does want all the attention so she would do best as the only dog in a home that can help her understand she is part of the family.

Call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing