Nashville Sounds drop two games to Norfolk Tides

Nashville, TN – The Norfolk Tides scored a pair of tight victories over the Nashville Sounds in front of 8,144 fans at First Horizon Park Thursday night. The pair of losses dropped Nashville’s record to 34-22 and extended their losing streak to five games.

The Tides outlasted the Sounds, 5-4, in game one after Nashville put together several comeback attempts. Cole Uvila notched his sixth save of the season when he got Mark Mathias to pop out with a pair of runners in scoring position.

Norfolk jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first when Jordan Westburg hit a two-run home run off Josh Lindblom and Jacob Nottingham drilled a solo shot two batters later.

Jonathan Davis fired up the comeback attempt early when he launched a leadoff homer off Denyi Reyes in Nashville’s half of the first inning. Davis finished 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, and two RBI.



David Dahl trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the second when he hit his fourth home run of the season – a solo blast into The Band Box.



Nashville would later cut Norfolk’s lead to 4-3 in the fourth and 5-4 in the seventh, but the rally fell short.



In game two, Tyler White and Garrett Whitley drove in runs in the first two innings to give the Sounds a 2-1 lead, but it was erased when the Tides scored three runs in the second. Norfolk never trailed after taking the lead and came away with a 5-3 win.



Brian Navarreto brought the Sounds within a pair of runs with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth but it concluded the scoring.



Game four of the series is scheduled for Friday at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (6-2, 3.53) starts for Nashville against left-hander DL Hall (1-1, 4.57) for Norfolk. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Jonathan Davis led off the bottom of the first inning in game one with a home run, his second leadoff homer of the season (also 5/26 at Toledo).

Davis extended his on-base streak to 20 games with the leadoff home run in game one and to 21 games in game two when he walked in the first inning. He’s hitting .313 (25-for-80) during the streak.

In game one, David Dahl (2-for-3, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) had his first multi-RBI game since 4/16 at Gwinnett.

Peter Strzelecki recorded 5 strikeouts in game one (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) and has 32 punchouts in 19.1 innings with Nashville.

Lucas Erceg logged the first Triple-A pitching appearance of his career (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K).

