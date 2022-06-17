75.9 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 17, 2022
Dickson Electric System reports 239 Montgomery County Customers without power

Dickson Electric System (DES)Dickson, TN – The Dickson Electric System (DES) reports about 3,700 customers are without power. This includes 239 customers in Montgomery County and 118 in Cheatham County.

The severe weather system that came through laid the hammer down on their service area. DES has all hands on deck and is out running down the issues and working to get power restored.

DES appreciates your patience.

For more information visit https://dicksonelectric.com/power-outage-reporting/

For the outage map visit http://outage.dicksonelectric.com/

About Dickson Electic System

Dickson Electric System is a public utility serving 37,000 customers in Dickson County, Hickman County, Cheatham County, Houston County, and Montgomery County.

For more information visit www.dicksonelectric.com

