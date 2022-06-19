Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies Presented Commendations after Heroic Rescue of Children from House Fire on Briarwood Road

Clarksville, TN – On June 16th, 2022, Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson conducted a ceremony to recognize and honor Deputy Zach Fortner, Deputy Cody Evans, and Deputy Jearmey Vick. Each of these deputies were presented a Commendation, the highest recognition and award the Office can bestow upon an individual.

On May 2nd, 2022, these deputies performed an act of bravery intelligently performed in the line of duty involving an imminent personal risk to their life.

While on patrol assignment, these deputies received a call of a house fire at 646 Briarwood Road, Montgomery County, TN. Deputies arrived within minutes and quickly discovered two children trapped inside the burning house.



Using a nearby ladder, the deputies ascended the ladder and coordinated the rescue with one of them enter a bedroom window. Once the children were located, each deputy worked to bring them out, down, and away from the burning structure. Two of the deputies suffered smoke inhalation and were hospitalized for a day.



All three deputies worked flawlessly to save two innocent lives that day. Their skill and ability to execute a plan under extreme danger shows the character and heart they possess.