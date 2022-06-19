Nashville Sounds lose hard fought game to Memphis Redbirds, 7-6

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds fought back after getting behind early on Sunday but came up short in a 7-6 loss to the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

The Sounds split the six-game series in Memphis as they remain 1.5 games ahead of the Redbirds in the International League West Division standings.

Memphis added the eventual winning run in the eighth inning after Paul DeJong’s sacrifice fly put the Redbirds up 7-5. David Dahl added his third RBI with a solo shot to right off Memphis reliever Aaron Brooks, but the Sounds could not bring home another run to tie it in the ninth.

The Sounds erased a couple deficits in a sun-drenched afternoon. Trailing 3-0 after three, Corey Ray’s sacrifice fly gave Nashville their first tally in the fifth. Dahl doubled to score Andruw Monasterio later in the inning, with Garrett Whitley scampering home on a throwing error to make it 3-3 mid fifth.



Tyler White came through with the big hit in the seventh, giving the Sounds their first and only lead at 5-4 in the game on a bloop single that scored Ray. Unfortunately for Nashville, the Redbirds retook the lead after back-to-back hits off Alec Bettinger (L, 0-2) after the stretch.



The Nashville bats outhit Memphis 12-10 in the one-run loss. Dahl finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI. Ray went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. Weston Wilson, Mario Feliciano and Andruw Monasterio also had a couple of hits for the Sounds.



Ethan Small took the no-decision in his 11th start for the Sounds this season. The lefty allowed three runs (all earned) on four hits and four walks while adding four strikeouts in 4.0 innings.



The Sounds return to Nashville on Tuesday as they begin a series against the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm from First Horizon Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-3, 3.88) is the probable starter for Nashville. Gwinnett’s starter is still to be determined.

Post-Game Notes

Garrett Whitley (1-for-2) became the fifth Sound to walk three times in a game this season.

In 14 games this month, David Dahl is batting .306 (15-for-49) with eight runs, three doubles, two homers and 12 RBI.

Brewers reliever Jandel Gustave made his second appearance for the Sounds on his rehab stint (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER).

The Sounds have homered in six-straight games for the first time in 2022.

Nashville lost for just the fourth time this season when outhitting opponents (28-4).

