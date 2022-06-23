APSU Scholarship 5K Run for Govs set for October 1st

Clarksville, TN – The 2022 Austin Peay State University (APSU) Scholarship 5K Run for Govs will take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022 at 8:30am at Emerald Hill, home of the Austin Peay State University National Alumni Association (NAA). Registration will open at 7:00am.

All registered participants will receive a race packet, including the official 5K t-shirt and other items.

Sponsors will also provide each participant with one pre-season ticket to a Nashville Predators game (if registered by September 14th), one complimentary drink chip from Kings Bluff Brewery, and one Governors Football general admission ticket to either the October 15th Murray State home game or the October 29th Jacksonville State home game.



APSU athletics will upgrade the general admission ticket to a possible club seat if available. To upgrade your general admission ticket, call Johnny Mitchell at 931.221.7329. APSU athletics will also offer $10.00 off per season ticket with each 5K registration. To claim this offer, call Justyn Carlson at 629.239.8050.



“Community partners have always played a vital role in the success of the APSU Scholarship 5K,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “Our campus community is filled with fans of the Nashville Predators and all of the Governors sports teams, so we know race participants will be thrilled with the addition of these two new sponsors.”



Participants can choose to run in-person on the day of the race at Emerald Hill or virtually on a course of their choosing. The course at the Pace Alumni Center at Emerald Hill is 3.1 miles long and certified by the USA Track & Field (TN21012MS). Virtual 5K participants must complete their run between September 1st and October 1st.



Registration fees for the race are $35.00 for pre-registration (until September 29th), $40.00 for registration on race day, $20.00 for APSU students with a valid APSU ID, and $30.00 for virtual participation. Entry fees for the APSU Scholarship 5K are non-refundable.



Cash awards will be provided for the overall male and female first place, second place and third place winners. Cash awards will also be given to the male and female winners in the master’s division (participants who are aged 40 and older). Medals will be awarded to the male and female first place, second place, and third place winners in the categories of APSU alumni, APSU faculty and staff, APSU students, and military-affiliated individuals (these two groups must indicate their categories on their entry forms to be eligible). Participants may only qualify for one cash award. Virtual participants are not eligible for any awards.



Proceeds from the race will benefit students through APSU NAA alumni group designated scholarships and funds. Participants will select the scholarship or fund of their choice during registration. If a participant does not make a designation, his or her registration fee will go to the APSU National Alumni Association Past Presidents Scholarship Endowment.