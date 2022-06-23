Tennessee Department of Health urges everyone to Be Cautious During Extreme Heat

Nashville, TN – Extreme heat continues to impact the state and the Tennessee Department of Health is urging Tennesseans to follow important safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses.

‘’Summer is usually a great time to be outdoors, and it is important to be careful when you’re out in the sun, especially in recent high temperatures occurring across the state,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP.

“To avoid heat-related illness it’s important to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day,’’ McDonald stated.



Heat-related Illness includes heat exhaustion which causes heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, and nausea or vomiting. The most serious heat-related illness is heat stroke. Heat stroke symptoms include red, dry skin, rapid pulse, dizziness, nausea, and confusion.

Steps to avoid heat-related illness include:

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Avoiding alcohol and carbonated drinks

Taking plenty of breaks

Moving to a cool place

Wearing light, loose-fitting clothing

Using sunscreen

Seeking medical attention if experiencing symptoms

Look Before You Lock

Child safety is another concern with hot weather. Do not leave a child in a hot car where they can quickly become overheated risking serious injury or death.

As a reminder:

Always double-check the backseat every time when leaving your vehicle.

Consider placing a stuffed animal or toy up front as a reminder, or place your purse or

other items you would pick up in the backseat with your child.

Sporting Activities/Summer Camps

Athletic and other camps are an exciting part of summer, and it is important to take steps to keep campers and staff safe.

Drink plenty of water

Use sunscreen

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing

Schedule outdoor activities carefully to avoid being in the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Camp staff should look for signs of heat-related illness and make sure participants are taking appropriate precautions

For more heat safety tips go to www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html.

