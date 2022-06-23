Representative Mark Green Secures Additional Funding for Fort Campbell Housing

Washington, D.C. – Representative Mark Green, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, successfully fought to include key priorities in the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and fought off radical liberal proposals from being included in the bill.

Representative Green successfully fought for increases in funding for Fort Campbell’s on-base housing, a Department of Defense report addressing China and Russia’s malign activity in Latin America and the Caribbean, increased funding for a subterranean training facility for Special Operations Forces servicemembers, and a ban on products manufactured in China from being sold on military base exchanges.

Green said, “America’s men and women in uniform should always remain our highest priority. When our soldiers are living in conditions that do not come close to what we would expect for those who are laying their lives on the line to defend our nation, that is unacceptable. That is why I am proud to have secured funding to help ensure that our soldiers can focus their time and attention on training and growing as leaders rather than worry about the quality of their living conditions.”



“I am also proud that my proposal addressing the Chinese Communist Party and Kremlin’s malign influence in Latin America and the Caribbean has been included in the NDAA. Those working under Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will stop at nothing to spread anti-American authoritarian influence across the globe and trap as many nations in their grip as possible. We want to see our Latin American and Caribbean partners thrive and their people prosper, not bow to the demands of a tyrannical regime.”



“I am likewise excited to see my proposal to increase funding for subterranean training facilities in the FY2023 NDAA. As we march deeper into the 21st century, warfare will always be changing and evolving. We want to give our soldiers the best chance to take on unfamiliar situations and complete their missions safely and effectively.”



“Finally, I am encouraged that a bipartisan group of my colleagues on the committee joined in supporting my amendment to ban products manufactured, assembled, or imported from China currently stocked within U.S. military post exchanges or commissaries. The Chinese Communist Party believes they can steal our military technology and bully our servicemembers without consequence. There are consequences to their actions. We have to show them that they cannot continue to take advantage of our good faith.”



Additionally, Representative. Green helped ensure that many radical liberal policies that made their way into House version of the NDAA last year were removed from this year’s bill.



Green said, “The NDAA should be about getting our military equipped and ready to fight our nation’s battles, not Washington’s misguided social engineering experiments. Unfortunately, in recent years, some members of Congress have tried to include radical proposals in this essential defense legislation. I am proud to have worked with my colleagues to ensure that the version of the bill we are bringing to the House Floor does not contain these troubling proposals.”

“This year’s version of the NDAA maintains longstanding prohibitions on military funding for abhorrent abortion procedures and does not contain provisions forcing America’s daughters to register for the selective service system. Additionally, we were able to defeat provisions requiring Department of Defense contractors to complete divisive and unnecessary Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training. Finally, we successfully fought to prevent radical and unconstitutional Red Flag gun laws from being included in the defense bill this year, stopping attempts to limit the rights of our servicemembers.”