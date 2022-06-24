Vihuelas de Nashville gets 8-3 win over Xolos de Gwinnett at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – Las Vihuelas de Nashville (Nashville Sounds) scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in an 8-3 win over Xolos de Gwinnett (Gwinnett Stripers) in front of a sellout crowd of 10,514 on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Corey Ray matched a career-high with four hits and provided some early fireworks when he cleared the bases with a three-run double in the bottom of the first. Ray’s double came just moments after Mario Feliciano’s RBI single and gave Nashville a 4-1 lead.

Nashville starter Dylan File put up three consecutive zeroes after allowing a single tally in the first. Meanwhile, Garrett Whitley’s RBI double in the second inning gave Nashville a 5-1 lead and Weston Wilson’s sacrifice fly in the third gave las Vihuelas de Nashville a 6-1 advantage.

Gwinnett trimmed the lead in half with a pair of runs in the fifth but that’s as close as it would get. The hit parade for Nashville kept rolling with five singles in the eighth, resulting in two more runs to make it 8-3.



Along with Ray’s four-hit night, Feliciano and Tyler White added three knocks apiece. Abraham Almonte, Jon Singleton and Andruw Monasterio added multi-hit games as well. Every player in Nashville’s lineup had at least one hit.

File went six innings and picked up his third win of the season and second quality start. The bullpen trio of Matt Hardy, Lucas Erceg and Connor Sadzeck followed File with three scoreless innings.



Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (3-3, 3.44) starts for Nashville against left-hander Kyle Muller (4-3, 3.00) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s attendance of 10,514 was the seventh sellout of the season and 115th in ballpark history. The Sounds lead Triple-A Baseball in average attendance with 7,675 fans per game.

Nashville had a season-high 19 hits and six doubles (Corey Ray – 2, Garrett Whitley, Jon Singleton, Abraham Almonte, Tyler White).

Corey Ray (4-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, BB) matched a career-high with four hits and extended his hitting streak to five games. He is hitting .500 (10-for-20) with 3 runs, 4 doubles, 2 home runs and 7 RBI during the streak …Ray’s 3-RBI game was his third of the year with 3+.

Jon Singleton (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB) had his first multi-hit game since May 21st.

Dylan File (W, 6.0 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) recorded his second quality start of the season.

Nashville turned a season-high four double plays.

