Clarksville Police Department to hold Student Traffic Awareness Training Class August 20th

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department will be hosting a Student Traffic Awareness Training Class (STAT) on Saturday, August 20th from 8:00am-noon at the Civic Hall Building, 350 Pageant Lane.
 
There is no cost for this fun class and it is open to all teens 15-19 years old. Seating is limited so anyone interested is encouraged to sign up now, contact Keriann Delle at 931.648.0656 ext. 5426 or via email at Keriann.Delle@Cityofclarksville.com
 
 
This class will cover important driving issues, such as Speed Awareness, Occupant Protection, Underage alcohol prevention awareness, Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety, Rules of the road and procedures, Traffic signs and signals, Traffic Laws, Responsible Driving, DUI, Texting, Talking, and other distracted driving issues.
