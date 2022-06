Clarksville Police Department to hold Student Traffic Awareness Training Class August 20th

– The Clarksville Police Department will be hosting a Student Traffic Awareness Training Class (STAT) on Saturday, August 20th from 8:00am-noon at the Civic Hall Building, 350 Pageant Lane.

There is no cost for this fun class and it is open to all teens 15-19 years old. Seating is limited so anyone interested is encouraged to sign up now, contact Keriann Delle at 931.648.0656 ext. 5426 or via email at Keriann.Delle@Cityofclarksville.com