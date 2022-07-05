Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board announces Don Jenkins as Chairman

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is pleased to welcome Don Jenkins as the 2022-2023 Chair of the Board of Directors.

Jenkins is the Owner and President of Jenkins & Wynne Ford, Honda & Lincoln in Clarksville and has a longstanding dedication to service in the community.

Jenkins previously served the IDB as vice-chair for the 2022-2023 term and chair of the 2013-2014 term, has served on Aspire Board of Directors, and currently serves on the APSU board of trustees.



For his service, Jenkins has been honored with the APSU Alumni Associations Outstanding Service Award, the Candlelight Ball Wendell Gilbert Award and the Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellors Award for Excellence in Philanthropy.



“Don has shown tremendous passion and continued commitment to the community, and the IDB is excited to welcome him as chair for the 2033-2023 term,” said Shea Hopkins, VP of Industrial Development at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council.



Serving on the Industrial Development Board Executive Committee are Will Sanders, Vice-Chair; Todd Harvey, Secretary/Treasurer and Khandra Smalley, Past Chair.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board



The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) mission is to help foster growth in the community through the recruitment of industry and good-paying jobs to Clarksville-Montgomery County. The IDB meets on the second Wednesday of each month.

Meetings are open to the public and notices are posted at the Economic Development Council office, City Hall and the Montgomery County Courts Complex, and online at clarksvillepartnership.com/contactus/meetings.