Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins Named Middle Tennessee Trustee of the Year

Montgomery County, TN – In May of 2022, Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins was named Middle Tennessee Trustee of the Year at the Tennessee County Trustees Association (TCTA) Conference.

The 2022 TCTA Conference was held in Obion County, Tennessee, and hosted by TCTA President Marci Floyd, Weakley County Trustee. The TCTA is made up of all 95 counties in the state.

This yearly event is five days long and includes business and committee meetings, continuing education sessions, and more.

Annually, the Trustees in attendance select a Trustee of the Year for the West, Middle, and East Grand Divisions. Wiggins was selected by her Middle Tennessee Trustee peers as the Middle Tennessee Trustee of the Year.



“I cannot think of a more deserving honor for the admirable service Trustee Wiggins has provided to our local and statewide community so diligently since taking office. She is a leader and mentor who strives to continually serve well” said Marci Floyd, TCTA President.



Currently, she currently serves as the Middle Tennessee Trustee Association (MTTA) President and TCTA Audit Committee Chairwoman.



Wiggins was elected Montgomery County Trustee in August 2018. This year, she has qualified as an unopposed Independent Candidate for re-election. The State Primary & County General Election will take place on August 4th, 2022.