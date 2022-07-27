Don Schumacher Racing, Maynard Family Racing expand Partnership Agreement

Brownsburg, IN – Don Schumacher Racing and Joe and Cathi Maynard have announced that they have expanded the terms of their current partnership to include the Maynards as majority owners of the Top Fuel operation currently piloted by Tony Schumacher, effective July 25th, 2022.

As majority owners of what will be billed as the Maynard Family Racing (JCM Racing) team beginning with the upcoming NHRA Northwest Nationals, the Maynards will assume the responsibilities of overseeing the day-to-day operations surrounding the Schumacher-driven machine. The Top Fuel team will continue to be led by crew chief Todd Okuhara, and the current crew will remain intact.



Joining the Maynard Family as part of the ownership group will be Clarksville, Tennessee physician Kimberly Lehman and her husband, attorney Eric Lehman.



The Maynard’s have long been known for their commitment to the development and betterment of their beloved community, which is Clarksville-Montgomery County, Tennessee. Interestingly, the acquisition of this team marks the only national professional sports team in the local area, as the NHRA races in 22 races in 17 states with a national TV presence.

DSR has long been lauded for its impressive list of in-house offerings, including a robust hospitality program, graphic design and vinyl installation, nitromethane, parts, and chassis sales, and a state-of-the-art 75,000-square-foot precision machining and fabrication operation, which will all continue to operate under the DSR umbrella.

Additionally, DSR’s trio of Factory Stock Showdown Series entries will also continue to compete under the DSR banner.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the Maynard family this year and look forward to this new venture,” said Tony Schumacher, driver of the Maynard Family Racing Top Fuel dragster. “Together, we will continue to represent our roster of JCM/ DSR partners such as Scag Power Equipment and Okuma to the best of our abilities both on and off the track as we race for a bid to compete in the 2022 NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs.”

Longtime race fans Joe and Cathi Maynard first became involved in NHRA Drag Racing in 2021, joining DSR as associate partners. They were instrumental in bringing fan-favorite Tony Schumacher back into the Top Fuel mix in 2022 by upgrading their backing to a primary-partner level. By now taking on an ownership stake in the Schumacher Top Fuel operation, the Maynards are further cementing their commitment to straight-line racing.

While the move will allow the Maynards to become even more involved in their favorite sport, it will afford Don Schumacher, President of DSR Performance Chad Osier, and DSR Vice President Megan Schumacher, the time to continue developing DSR Performance, DSR’s burgeoning performance aftermarket, and aerospace and defense manufacturing division.

“While things might be a bit different behind the scenes, to our fans and partners, it will appear to be business as usual,” said Don Schumacher, a motorsports Hall-of-Famer who has led DSR to 366 national event wins and 19 series championships. “We have a lot of opportunities in the works with DSR Performance, and will continue to engineer and supply leading racing parts to the drag racing community in addition to expanding our defense and aerospace contracts. Earlier this season, we announced the launch of an exciting new project, the DSR 1150 crate engine, but I feel that we’ve only just begun to scratch the surface of DSR Performance’s capabilities. By being able to let go of the reins of the Top Fuel team a little bit, we’re able to focus our attention on continuing to develop that side of the business.



“Make no mistake though,” added Schumacher, whose contributions to the sport of drag racing include cutting-edge safety innovations such as the addition of a roof-mounted Funny Car escape hatch, and the Top Fuel canopy, among others. “I love drag racing and have no intention of leaving the sport. Full fields are imperative to the health of NHRA, and we will continue to look for opportunities that will allow us to field championship-contending nitro teams, but for now, this move makes sense.”

Quote From Maynards

“Cathi and I are more than excited to continue in our favorite sport as the majority owners of the JCM Racing Team. It is our strong desire to build a new legacy with Tony at the wheel while maintaining the legacy of Don and DSR through our partnership.

Throughout 2022 we have watched our young crew grow under Todd’s leadership, and now see a true team performing at a highly competitive level with a strong eye towards making the countdown.

We are looking forward to enhancing our relationship with Scag Power Equipment, Okuma, and potentially others to build an even stronger team for 2023 and beyond and, like Don, are looking for opportunities to fill the field at every race.”

Quote From Lehmans

“We are ecstatic to be joining Joe and Cathi Maynard on this incredible journey to win an NHRA Championship”, said Eric Lehman. “We have a tall order ahead of us to continue the legacy of the winningest driver and team in NHRA Top Fuel history. Our group is up for the challenge, and we are excited to support the efforts of this team and execute innovative and effective marketing programs for our sponsors.”