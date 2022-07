Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim of the fatality crash that occurred on Whitfield Road Tuesday, July 27th has been identified as 51-year-old Dana Rea Jago, next of kin notifications have been made.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Bergen, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5642.