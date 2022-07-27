Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, June 27th, 2022

Written by Karen Reynolds

Clarksville City Council – Ward 9

Clarksville, TN – I would like to share some of the information from the committees and boards I attend.

I am assigned to the Public Safety Committee. I continue to receive calls from residents regarding speeding in the neighborhoods, please slow down.

If you have concerns in your neighborhood residents can call the police or send me an email (and I will forward), the police will patrol the neighborhood and ticket/remind residents to slow down.

I have explored some options

Increasing the fines for speeding in residential areas

Mobile speeding cameras for use in the residential areas.

Note-the police have parked a monitor that reminds people of their speeds on some of the neighborhood roads.

Do you have suggestions or Concerns?

As city council members we have a $250.00 stipend, I used mine to purchase these slow down in the neighborhood signs, first come first serve.

If you would like one reach out either email or text me. Just a reminder, if you are not in my phone I do not answer due to the number of spam calls I receive. Please leave a message and I will return your call.

I am also assigned to the Neighborhood and Community Services Committee. I am working to support expanding true affordable housing.

At the July 2022 meeting, the council passed an economic impact plan regarding the Vulcan Plant Development Area which will include the redevelopment into a mixed-use project including retail, commercial and residential establishments, and the Frosty Morn site. The Economic Impact Plan permits certain tax increment incentives (TIFF).

I worked with Montgomery County Commissioner Rashida Leverett and submitted an amendment to include affordable housing and defined “Residential Rental Housing” as longer than a 90-day continuous rental period. The amendment requires that 10% of the rental units to be set aside and rented at the 80% rate of the median income set by HUD.

I am currently exploring options for our unhoused residents. The state legislature created a law the makes “camping” on public and state property a class C felony, this means that we as a community must work together to protect our vulnerable citizens to prevent homelessness and create opportunities for those who are unhoused.

Please email me or reach out if you have experience or would like to work with me to create and implement solutions.

I am a member of the newly created Sustainability Committee.

We are planning an event on 24 September to promote ways to save on your energy bills, educate our community regarding the resources available if you are not able to pay your energy bills, and other initiatives. This event is aimed at educational our community and protecting hour vulnerable citizens and working to prevent them from becoming homeless and the options available to them.

The committee is working to implement the updated International Energy Conservation Code (IECC), we are currently following the 2009 codes. The IECC sets out minimum efficiency standards for new construction for a structure’s walls, floors, ceilings, lighting, windows, doors, duct leakage and air leakage. They have been updated to 2021, it is past time to improve our codes. Buildings consume 40% of the energy our nation uses, making building as efficient as possible is important. I am working with Building and Codes; I have shared an opportunity for a grant that will support training and hope to update our code in the near future.

We are working on an initiative for Healthy Gardens, check out the link below.



When I was campaigning, I said I would work to improve the recognition of mental health conditions and address access to care. Of course, the pandemic certainly made this more difficult, but I have continued to explore opportunities and I was recently voted to be a board member of the Montgomery County Health Council and I have recommended that they consider improving the wellness screenings and encourage our local providers to include mental health screenings at their annual exams.



I understand families and their struggles, the reason I was not able to write my July newsletter is because I spent time traveling to Michigan to take care of my brother who is not well. I was just not able to catch up.



The mayor appointed me to the Legislative Committee, our goal is to present legislative items for consideration at the state level. Please share your suggestions.

Link to Healthy Garden Initiative

Link to Energy Efficiency Information – EV Codes

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance

AG Agricultural District

C-2 General Commercial District

C-5: Highway & Arterial Commercial District

M-3 Planned Industrial District

O-1 Office District R-1 Single Family Residential District

R-2 Single Family Residential District

R-3 Three Family Residential District

R-4 Multiple Family Residential District

R-6 Single Family Residential District

I have received several messages regarding zoning ordinances that will be reviewed by the Regional Planning Commission tomorrow, July 26th at 2:00pm and the City Council will vote on them at our August 5th 2022 meeting. I appreciate your input and questions.

Zoning Cases – June Meeting

1. Z-52-2022 APPLICANT(S): AVA Homes LLC AGENT: Bryan Gerwitz

REQUEST: R-2 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of Caldwell Ln., & Robert St. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: For redevelopment of this large parcel into affordable housing lots.

CO. COMM. DISTRICT: 4 CITY COUNCIL WARD: 7 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.60+/-

2. Z-53-2022 APPLICANT(S): AVA Homes LLC AGENT: Bryan Gerwitz

REQUEST: R-2 to R-6

LOCATION: Property located at the southeast corner of the Caldwell Ln. & Robert St. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: For redevelopment of this large parcel into affordable housing lots.

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 7 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.60 +/-

3. Z-54-2022 APPLICANT(S): Mid State Properties GP AGENT: Kolt Milam REQUEST: R-3 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of Lynes St., 240 +/- feet west of the Greenwood Ave. & Lynes St. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: I want to create an affordable single family lot.

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.13 +/-

4. Z-55-2022 APPLICANT(S): Dominus Properties LLC REQUEST: R-3 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the east frontage of S. 11th St., 490 +/- feet south of the Commerce St. & S. 11th St. intersection.

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.17 +/-

5. Z-56-2022 APPLICANT(S): Dominus Properties LLC REQUEST: R-3 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of Cedar St., 135 +/- feet east of the Glen St. & Cedar St. intersection.

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.16 +/-

6. Z-57-2022 APPLICANT(S): A & Y Properties, LLC REQUEST: R-2 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the west frontage of Greenwood Ave., 465 +/- feet south of the Greenwood Ave. & Lynes St. intersection.

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 7 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.30 +/-

7. Z-58-2022 APPLICANT(S): William Belew REQUEST: R-1A to R-4

LOCATION: A tract fronting on the east frontage of Needmore Rd. east of the Needmore Rd. & Beckett Dr. intersection, also fronting on the south frontage of Hazelwood Rd. 400 +/- feet east of the Hazelwood Rd. & Needmore Rd. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To allow for multi-family development.

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 8 NUMBER OF ACRES: 20.56 +/-

The city council passed a resolution to purchase a portion of this property for a North Clarksville Recreation Center. This resolution was not withdrawn. I have several emails from residents and plan to explore this issue further.

Ordinance 79-2020-21 1st Reading (cityofclarksville.com)

8. Z-59-2022 APPLICANT(S): Byard & Mabry Holdings, LLC REQUEST: AG / R-1 to R-2

LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of Ringgold Rd., 440 +/- feet east of the Ringgold Rd. & Brentwood Cir. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: Applicant requests an extension of adjacent R-2 zoning to subject tract so that it is the same of the tract of which subject property is a portion. Applicant intends to submit a preliminary plat on the entire tract after zoning is approved and that plat is attached for information and transparency.

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 3 NUMBER OF ACRES: 8.53 +/-

9. Z-60-2022 APPLICANT(S): Ann Rees AGENT: Stanley M. Ross, Harvill Ross PLLC REQUEST: AG to R-5

LOCATION: A tract of land fronting on the south frontage of Rossview Rd., south of the Rossview Rd. & Rollow Ln. intersection

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 10 NUMBER OF ACRES: 11.86+/-