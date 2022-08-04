Downtown @ Sundown this Friday features Hot Lanta

Montgomery County, TN – This Friday, August 5th, 2922 Downtown @ Sundown will feature Hot Lanta, a local Allman Brothers tribute band that is excited to take you back to the back to the 1970s. With popular songs like ‘Ramblin Man’ and ‘Midnight Rider,’ the crowd is sure to have a good time!

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Kadi’s Tacos and More, Heather’s Homemade Ice Cream, Johnny & June’s Italian Ice and TN Kettle Corn are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on Legion Street and Third Street. Beer and other beverages will be for sale, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks. Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.



The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville Tennessee.



Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and Shelby’s Trio and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.



To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn