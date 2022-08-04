Austin Peay State University’s Summer Commencement Ceremony to be held Friday

Clarksville, TN – At 10:00am on Friday, August 5th, 2022 Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host a commencement ceremony in the Dunn Center to honor the University’s Summer 2022 graduates.

Friday’s ceremony will celebrate the undergraduate and graduate degree candidates from all the University’s colleges – College of Arts and Letters, College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, College of Business, Eriksson College of Education, College of STEM, and College of Graduate Studies.

Each graduate may receive up to eight tickets for guests to attend the event, and they may reserve their tickets at this link. All remaining tickets are available to the APSU community, and anyone may reserve their tickets at this link.



Austin Peay State University offers a free live webcast of each commencement ceremony. A link to the webcast will be made available on the commencement webpage, wwww/apsu.edu/commencement/commencementinformation/webcast.php within 24 hours before the ceremony. Commencement is also aired live on CDE Lightband Channel 9, Spectrum Cable Channel 192, or AT&T Uverse Channel 99, and it can be heard on WAPX-FM radio, 91.9Mhz.



Any updates about the ceremony will be emailed to participating graduates and posted on Austin Peay State University’s social media accounts and the commencement webpage, /www.apsu.edu/commencement/index.php.