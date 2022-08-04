Clarksville Police Department responds to Vehicle Accident on I-24 Eastbound

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate I-24 at mile marker 8.4.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:36am. and one Eastbound lane of I-24 was shut down. There are no reported injuries but the crash caused traffic congestion. The roadway was back open at 8:02am.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is the investigating agency. All inquiries should be made to the THP.

CPD is asking the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes until the roadway can be opened back up.