APSU’s Community School of the Arts brings back Theatre Classes

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has unveiled its fall class slate, including the exciting return of theatre classes for children and adults.

CSA also is adding at least two new instructors. Charlie Krantz, APSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance’s technical director, and Alyssa Amos, an APSU theatre student, will teach the newly added theatre classes.

“While I was a student at APSU, I remember the CSA holding theatre classes, and they always had good enrollment,” said Kevin Loveland Jr., the school’s new coordinator.



“When hired, I made it a mission for myself to re-incorporate theatre into the CSA. I’m excited for all that we have planned so far and can’t wait to see theatre flourish with the CSA,” Loveland Jr. stated.



Not only are the theatre classes returning, but they are also returning with a flourish.

CSA will offer six theatre classes:

Theatre Tots for ages 3-5.

Theatre for Children for ages 5-7.

Acting and Improvisation for Youth for ages 8-15.

Improvisation for ages 16-adult.

Acting for ages 16-adult.

Scenic Painting for ages 16-adult.

Those classes join an already popular slate of dance, visual art and writing classes.

In dance, they are:

Creative Movement for ages 3-5.

Dance for Children for ages 5-7.

Ballet for ages 8-15.

Contemporary Dance for ages 8-adult.

Jazz Dance for ages 8-adult.

Hip-hop for ages 8-15.

Hip-hop for ages 16-adult.

In visual art, they are:

Art for Children for ages 6-11.

Advanced Art for Children for ages 8-11.

Art for Teens for ages 12-17.

Drawing for ages 10-adult.

Mixed Media Painting for ages 13-adult.

Beginning Ceramics for ages 16-adult.

Introduction to Digital Photography for ages 16-adult.

CSA’s popular free writing class, Writing for the Military and Families, is on the fall class list as well.

To see the class descriptions, times, and costs, visit the CSA class page and click on the class links. Many of the classes fill up quickly but will have wait lists.

Some of the classes offer six-week terms while others run over eight weeks. The classes begin on various dates, but the first classes start on September 6th.

For more information about the APSU Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa. If you have any questions, email csa@apsu.edu.