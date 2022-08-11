Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, August 11th, 2022

Written by Karen Reynolds

Clarksville City Council – Ward 9

Clarksville, TN – Voter turnout for the August 4th, 2022 election was a disappointing 12%. I continue to receive emails regarding our growth, urging the council to manage the infrastructure as we grow.

I also receive notes from residents outside Ward 9 because their elected City Councilperson does not support the vision of the community. I remind the residents, that you are literally responsible for hiring and firing us, YOUR VOTE Matters.

There will be 7 city council positions on the ballot in November, please vote.

Save the Date

Efficiency Expo Details: Attend the expo to learn how to make your home more efficient and save money on your monthly utilities.

The Expo will be held on September 24th, 2022 from 10:00am-noon at the Burt Cobb Recreation Center.

August 4th, 2022 City Council Agenda and Video

Your Letters and Calls make a difference, please contact the City Council Members with your Comments and Concerns.

ORD 12-2022-23 located at the intersection of Caldwell Ln. & Robert St. from R-2 to R-6 City Council Ward – 7 Acreage: 0.60 Units: 5 Population: Passed I voted: Yes

ORD 13-2022-23 located at the intersection of Caldwell Ln. & Robert St. from R-2 to R-6 City Council Ward – 7 Acreage: 0.60 Units: 7 Population: 18 Passed I voted: Yes These lots are across from the Housing unit. The units on Caldwell do not have assigned parking. I visited the area at 4:30pm and the road was lined on both sides with vehicles. Parking will be an issue and the road should be developed or parking added to the housing units. I have contacted the Director of Operations and the Director and Consultant at the Clarksville Housing Authority. I expressed my concerns for the zoning ordinances and asked for their input.

ORD 14-2022-23 located at the intersection of Greenwood Ave. & Lynes St. from R-3 to R-6

City Council Ward – 6 Acreage: 0.13 Units: 2 Population:

Passed I voted: Yes

ORD 15-2022-23 located at the intersection of Commerce St. & S. 11th St. from R-3 to R-6

City Council Ward – 6 Acreage: .017 Units: 2 Population:

Passed I voted: Yes

ORD 16-2022-23 located at the intersection of Glen St and Cedar St. from R-3 to R-6

City Council Ward – 6 Acreage: 0.16 Units: 2 Population:

Passed I voted: Yes

ORD 17-2022-23 located at the intersection of Greenwood Av,. & Lynes St. from R-2 to R-6 located at the intersection of Greenwood Av,. & Lynes St. from R-2 to R-6

City Council Ward – 7 Acreage: 0.30 Units: 3 Population:

Passed I voted: Yes

ORD 18-2022-23 located at the intersection of Needmore Rd. & Beckett Dr. and Hazlewood Rd. & Needmore Rd. from R-1A to R-4

City Council Ward – 8 Acreage: 21.26 Units: 246 Population: 664

North Clarksville Rec – Ordinance 79-2020-21

Passed I voted: NO

I voted against this resolution, the infrastructure on Needmore Road needs to catch up before additional rooftops are added. I drove to this area and the building on this property will lock the school into one size. In 2002 – The city council passed a resolution to purchase a portion of this property for a North Clarksville Recreation Center.

I addressed this at the meeting, the Mayor indicated that the ordinance did not specifically state this property. The intent was clear, lesson learned for me. This resolution was not withdrawn. I have several emails from residents and plan to explore this issue further.

I contacted Commissioner Rasnic, we are exploring options for this property.

Consent Agenda – All items passed

ORD 122-2021-22 located at the eastern terminus of Cave Springs Rd from R- to R-4

ORD 01-2022-23 located at 1103 Crossland Avenue and 341 Hickory Heights to Habitat for Humanity for Community Development

ORD 02-2022-23 located at the intersection of Richardson St. & Lynes St. from R-3 to R-6

ORD 03-2022-23 located at the intersection of Old Russellville Pike & Hickory Trace Rd. from R-3 to C-2

ORD 04-2022-23 located at the intersection of Peachers Mill Rd. & Pollard Rd. from R-3 to R-4

ORD 06-2022-23 located at the intersection of N. Ford St. & Simpson Ln. from R-3 to R-6

ORD 07-2022-23 located on the southern frontage of Cave Springs Rd., east of Danko Ln. from R-6 to R-4

RESOLUTION 21-2022-23 A Resolution approving appointment for the Arts & Heritage Development Council, Board of Equalization, Regional Airport Authority, Sustainability Board and Tree Board

RESOLUTION 22-2022-23 A Resolution approving a Retail Liquor Store Certificate of Compliance for Sale of Liquor at Crocker’s Fine Wine & Spirits, 224 Dover Rd., Clarksville TN, 37042

RESOLUTION 23-2022-23 A Resolution renewing a retail liquor store Certificate of Compliance for Billy G. Brown for operation of Bill’s Package Store located at 1651 Ft. Campbell Blvd.,

New Business ORD 10-2022-23 An Ord authorizing the City of Clarksville to Convey Real Property to Montgomery County Tennessee for use by the Montgomery County Tennessee Highway Passed I voted: Yes ORD 11-2022-23 An Ord approving the Donation of Certain Real Property from the City of Clarksville to Going Local Initiatives, Inc., a Not For Profit Corporation for the Purpose of Providing Affordable Housing Units in the City of Clarksville. Neighborhood & Community Services Passed I voted: Yes ORD 22-2022-23 (First Reading) An Ord Amending The Official Code Title 5, Chapter 11, Relative To Fortunetellers, Mediums, etc. Councilperson Butler Passed I voted: Yes – Removed as an ordinance