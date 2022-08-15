Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans College Street, Drane Street water main repair work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main repair work on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 at 10:00pm on College Street and Drane Street requiring a water outage and road closures to allow for the work.

Water service will be turned off on College Street from Drane Street to North Seventh Street. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Drane Street will be closed from West Avenue to College Street and approximately 200 feet of the westbound lane on College Street at the intersection of Drane Street during the work. Drane Street traffic will be detoured to West Avenue and College Street will have a lane shift to avoid the work zone.

Motorists are asked to slow down when approaching the work zone and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water main repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the roads reopened on Wednesday, August 17th at approximately 5:00am.

