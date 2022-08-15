Clarksville Police Department reports Carjacking, Attempted Murder, Suspects still at Large

Clarksville, TN – On Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:06am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a carjacking at 734 North Riverside Drive (Waffle House). Six individuals took the victim’s vehicle by force.

With the assistance of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the victim’s vehicle was located. After a vehicle pursuit and foot pursuit, two of the suspects were taken into custody.

Ezekiel Mitchell was wanted for attempted murder from an incident on August 3rd, 2022.

Taylor Anderson was also taken into custody.

Two adult suspects and two juvenile suspects are still at large.

The adult suspects are Charles Watson (Black / Male) 1/15/2000, who also has warrants on file for attempted murder from the incident on August 3rd, 2022, and Sha’Juan Freeman (Black / Male) 6/20/1999.

If you see these men, you should call 911 immediately; do not attempt to approach them. CPD is not prepared to release the juvenile suspect’s names.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Kurtich at 931.648.0656, ext. 5556. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.