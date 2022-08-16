Fall Auditions for Clarksville Youth Orchestra to be held at Austin Peay State University August 29th

Clarksville, TN – Entering its second year with Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, the Clarksville Youth Orchestra (CYO) will have fall auditions on Monday, August 29th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm

Parents can save an audition slot for their youngsters at the fall auditions sign-up page. The slots are filling quickly.

The auditions will be in Room 147 in the APSU Music/Mass Communication Building.



CYO is the premier orchestral training youth orchestra in the Clarksville area and is designed for string students who receive private instruction or participate in their school orchestras.



Students will refine their ensemble playing and focus on beautiful sound production while learning orchestral procedures.



“Music is such a beautiful and unifying art, and being able to work with your students to become not just better musicians but better people is simply a dream come true,” CYO Conductor Zenas Alexander said earlier this year.

Audition Requirements

Audition requirements include a piece that demonstrates the student’s ability on an instrument, a major scale of the student’s choice, and sightreading.

CYO will place students in either the Melodic Orchestra or the Harmonic Orchestra.

CYO will have its first rehearsal on Monday, September 12th, and the fall season’s final concert will be on Monday, December 12th. Rehearsals will be 5:30pm-6:45pm on Mondays. You can see the complete rehearsal schedule here.

The CYO, like the Clarksville Children’s Chorus, is a program offered by the Community School of the Arts (CSA) and is available through a partnership between CSA and the Department of Music at Austin Peay State University.

CSA fall classes start in September

CSA offers a variety of art classes for children and adults, from beginning to advanced levels. The classes span dance, theatre, music, creative writing, and visual art. Austin Peay’s Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts has managed the school since 2017.

Registration is now open for the CSA’s upcoming classes and workshops – including workshops on still life painting and figure drawing. Visit the CSA’s class page for more.

For more information, contact c-yo@apsu.edu or csa@apsu.edu.