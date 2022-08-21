CMCSS’s Policy, Procedure on Age-Appropriate Materials Act

Montgomery County, TN – In accordance with the TN Age-Appropriate Materials Act, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has a policy and procedure to ensure that each school’s library collection is developed and periodically reviewed in accordance with state law and has a procedure to receive and evaluate feedback from students, parents/guardians, and employees of each school.

A list of each school’s library collection is linked below. In the future, a list of each school’s library collection will be found on each school’s website via the “Library Media Center” link on the homepage.

Barkers Mill Elementary

Barksdale Elementary

Burt Elementary

Byrns Darden Elementary

Carmel Elementary

Clarksville High

Cumberland Heights Elementary

East Montgomery Elementary

Glenellen Elementary

Hazelwood Elementary

Kenwood Elementary

Kenwood High

Kenwood Middle

Kirkwood Middle

Liberty Elementary

Minglewood Elementary

Montgomery Central Elementary

Montgomery Central High

Montgomery Central Middle

Moore Magnet Elementary

New Providence Middle

Norman Smith Elementary

Northeast Elementary

Northeast High

Northeast Middle

Northwest High

Oakland Elementary

Pisgah Elementary

Richview Middle

Ringgold Elementary

Rossview Elementary

Rossview High

Rossview Middle

Sango Elementary

St. Bethlehem Elementary

West Creek Elementary

West Creek High

West Creek Middle

Woodlawn Elementary

Click here for the CMCSS Library Services and Collection Policy (INS-A091).

Click here for the CMCSS Library Procedure (INS-P048).

Any student, parent, or guardian of a student or school employee may provide feedback regarding one or more of the materials in the library collection of the student’s or employee’s school by submitting a request for reconsideration. The request must be submitted to the school’s principal.

Click here for the CMCSS Request for Reconsideration of Resource form (INS-F164).