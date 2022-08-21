CMCSS’s Policy, Procedure on Age-Appropriate Materials Act

Montgomery County, TN – In accordance with the TN Age-Appropriate Materials Act, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has a policy and procedure to ensure that each school’s library collection is developed and periodically reviewed in accordance with state law and has a procedure to receive and evaluate feedback from students, parents/guardians, and employees of each school.
A list of each school’s library collection is linked below. In the future, a list of each school’s library collection will be found on each school’s website via the “Library Media Center” link on the homepage.
Click here for the CMCSS Library Services and Collection Policy (INS-A091).
Click here for the CMCSS Library Procedure (INS-P048).
Any student, parent, or guardian of a student or school employee may provide feedback regarding one or more of the materials in the library collection of the student’s or employee’s school by submitting a request for reconsideration. The request must be submitted to the school’s principal.
Click here for the CMCSS Request for Reconsideration of Resource form (INS-F164).