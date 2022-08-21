APSU Soccer’s Anna McPhie scores late for 1-1 Draw at Evansville

Evansville, IN – Austin Peay State University soccer senior Anna McPhie fired an 85th-minute goal, leading the Govs to a 1-1 draw against Evansville, Sunday, at Arad McCutchan Stadium.

The Governors and Purple Aces had two shots in the first half, with senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion recording her only save of the period in the 26th minute.

Both teams fired shots early and often in the second half, with sophomores Haley Patterson and Alec Baumgardt firing back-to-back attempts in the 52nd minute, while the Purple Aces tallied three shots – and two on goal – by the 58-minute mark.



After 80 scoreless minutes, the Purple Aces broke the ice with a late score by Emily Ormson, 2021 First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference.



Less than five minutes after UE’s breakthrough score, sophomore Haley Patterson connected with McPhie for the equalizer final score of the afternoon.



Austin Peay State University and Evansville combined for 16 shots in the final 45 minutes. Patterson fired three of the Governors’ 10 second-half shots and was followed by McPhie’s two late attempts.

Inside The Boxscore

Austin Peay State University starts the season with back-to-back draws for the time in program history.

Anna McPhie’s equalizer was the Nelson, New Zealand native’s fourth-career goal and first since October 25th, 2019 against Eastern Illinois.

McPhie’s 85th-minute goal was the latest score by an APSU Governor since Tori Case’s 86th-minute goal in a 3-0 victory against Eastern Illinois, October 21st, 2021.

Haley Patterson’s assist was the first of her career.

With her fourth save of the afternoon, goalkeeper Chloé Dion became the 10th player in program history to record 70-career saves.

Dion’s four saves were tied for the ninth-most of her career.

Austin Peay State University’s 12 shots were its most since the Governors had 14 attempts against Southeast Missouri, on October 10th, 2021.

The APSU Govs’ 10 second-half shots were the most since 17-shot first half against Alabama A&M, September 16th, 2021.

Coach’s Corner

With APSU head soccer coach Kim McGowan

Overal thoughts … “Evansville gave us problems today, that unfortunately, we didn’t adjust to very well. When a team has a defensive block, it’s tough to be patient. However, coming back and scoring to tie it up shows this team’s fight. We are on the upswing and will continue to get better with each day in the season.

On the late offensive effort … “After we conceded a goal, we switched formations to have more people attacking. Haley put a great ball across the middle, and Anna did what seniors need to do in tight times: put it away.”

On the team’s overall performance… “We are still finding our groove out on the field and I believe multiple people have opportunities to step into more impactful roles on the field. We have a stretch of three games in a quick turnaround, we will need everyone to get through and be successful.”

On the upcoming home opener … “It’s the first home athletic event o the 2022-23 academic year, under the lights and at Morgan Brothers Field/ W cannot wait to have all of the new students, families and supporters out at the game. Austin Peay State University athletics has a great enviornment and we plan on putting on a show.”

Follow the Govs



For news and updates throughout the APSU Governors’ 2022 and inaugural ASUN season, follow the soccer team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Women’s Soccer).

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team returns home for its first regular season match of the season against Idaho State on Friday at 6:00pm at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. Following their contest against the Bengals the APSU Govs host Chattanooga for a Sunday 1:00pm match.