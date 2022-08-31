Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap to explore NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

Clarksville, TN – When the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Science on Tap returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on September 6th, 2022 Dr. Spencer Buckner will talk about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s first few months of observations.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest telescope of any kind launched into space, and Buckner’s presentation will explore the telescope’s funding, construction, launch, and operation. He’ll also share a comparison between the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.

The presentation – titled “Opening Up a New Universe with the James Webb Space Telescope” – will start on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 at the Upstairs at Strawberry Alley at 5:30pm.



Buckner is an associate professor in the Department of Physics, Engineering, and Astronomy at Austin Peay State University.



Science on Tap meets at 5:30pm on the first Tuesday of every month during the academic year, bringing together two great things: science and local brews.



Science on Tap is hosted by Austin Peay State University’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.