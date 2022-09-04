APSU Soccer falls on the road to Middle Tennessee, 3-1

Murfreesboro, TN – Senior Karley Roberts scored her first-career goal, but it was not enough, as Austin Peay State University’s soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision against Middle Tennessee, Sunday, at Dean A. Hays Track & Stadium.

Middle Tennessee (2-2-1) scored early on a ninth-minute goal before extending its lead in the 38th minute.



Freshman Alison LaLance connected with Roberts in the 39th minute for her first-career assist.



The APSU Govs kept constant pressure on the Blue Raiders’ defense in the second half, outshooting them 11-2, but could not find the back of the net in the half, resulting in the loss.

Inside The Box Score

Karley Roberts’ 39th-minute goal was the first of her career.

Roberts’ four shots also were a career-best for the San Antonio, Texas native.

Roberts is the third goalscorer for APSU this season, joining Anna McPhie (2) and Alec Baumgardt (1).

Alison LaLance’s assist on Roberts’ goal was the first of her career.

Hannah Wilson earned her first start of the season and played 37 minutes against the Blue Raiders.

Austin Peay State University fired a season-high 19 shots in the loss.

The APSU Govs held MTSU to 10 shots, tied for the second-lowest of the season.

Chloé Dion remained perfect on penalty kicks after fending off an MTSU attempt in the 33rd minute.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team returns to Morgan Brothers Soccer Field on Thursday at 6:00pm for Youth Night and a Red Out against Belmont.