Nashville Sounds run over Memphis Redbirds, 12-4

Nashville, TN – Mario Feliciano clubbed the first grand slam of his career and knocked in seven runs as the Nashville Sounds crushed the Memphis Redbirds, 12-4, in front of 6,640 fans at First Horizon Park Sunday afternoon.

The win improved Nashville’s record to 30 games over .500 at 79-49. Feliciano’s seven RBI was a career-high and finished just one RBI shy of the Sounds single-game franchise record set by Anthony Garcia in 2018.

After Memphis grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first, Feliciano wasted little time tying the game when he drove in a pair of runs with a two-run single in the bottom of the first.

Memphis held a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Jon Singleton knotted the game at 3-3 when he drew a bases-loaded walk off Matthew Liberatore. Feliciano followed Singleton and drilled a rocket out to left field for a grand slam and 7-3 lead.



Grant Black took over for Memphis, but the fireworks continued for Nashville when Pedro Severino greeted him with a solo blast to left field. It was the seventh time this year the Sounds have hit back-to-back home runs.



The Sounds added three runs in the sixth to extend the lead to 11-3 and the bullpen did the rest. Lucas Erceg, Jake Cousins, Zack Brown, J.C. Mejia, and Cam Robinson tossed the final six innings and allowed a pair of runs.



Nashville has an off day Monday before traveling to Charlotte to begin a six-game series against the Knights on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Mario Feliciano (2-for-5, R, HR, 7 RBI) clubbed his first career grand slam in the fifth inning… his 7 RBI are a career-high and one shy of the Sounds single-game franchise record.

Feliciano and Pedro Severino (2-for-4, R, HR, RBI, BB) hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning… Nashville’s 7th instance of back-to-back homers in 2022.

Sal Frelick (2-for-4, 3 R, BB, SB) extended his on-base streak to 23 games with a single in the first inning. He is hitting .376 (32-for-85) with 21 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 8 RBI and 13 walks during the streak… Frelick’s 3 runs scored matched a career-high.

Jon Singleton (1-for-3, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB) hit his 23rd home run… tied for 5th-most in the International League.

Rick Sweet notched career win number 2,180… he is tied with Spencer Abbott for 6th-most all-time in Minor League Baseball history.

The Sounds won five of six over Memphis and improved to 15-3-4 in series play.

Today’s attendance pushed the season total at First Horizon Park over 500,000… the Sounds are the first team in Minor League Baseball to surpass the threshold in 2022.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.