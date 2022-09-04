Austin Peay State University Volleyball falls to Florida State in Four Sets

Tallahassee, FL – Senior Mikayla Powell paced Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team with 14 kills against Florida State, but the Governors dropped a four-set decision (25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18), Saturday, at Tully Gym.

After a career-best 21 kills against Florida A&M, Friday, in addition to her errorless performance against the Seminoles, Powell was named to the Seminole Volleyball Invitational All-Tournament Team.

The Raymore, Missouri native combined for 35 kills and a .383 attack percentage in the tournament, while adding six digs and three blocks on the defensive end.



Florida State used a .520 attack percentage on 25 swings to cruise to its 25-12 first-set victory, but senior Tegan Seyring’s five attacks led the Govs to a 25-23 win in the second set. Powell added four kills in the final two sets, but the Govs were unable to top hometown Seminoles.

Set-by-set against Florida State