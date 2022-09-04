Austin Peay State University Volleyball falls to Florida State in Four Sets

Tallahassee, FL – Senior Mikayla Powell paced Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team with 14 kills against Florida State, but the Governors dropped a four-set decision (25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18), Saturday, at Tully Gym.
After a career-best 21 kills against Florida A&M, Friday, in addition to her errorless performance against the Seminoles, Powell was named to the Seminole Volleyball Invitational All-Tournament Team.
Florida State used a .520 attack percentage on 25 swings to cruise to its 25-12 first-set victory, but senior Tegan Seyring’s five attacks led the Govs to a 25-23 win in the second set. Powell added four kills in the final two sets, but the Govs were unable to top hometown Seminoles.
Set-by-set against Florida State
- Florida State jumped out to a 9-2 lead in its wire-to-wire first-set victory. The Seminoles tallied a .520 hitting percentage, while holding the APSU Govs to just five kills and eight errors.
- Austin Peay State University held the advantage throughout most of the second set, leading 18-16 late to force an FSU timeout. The APSU Govs held an early advantage throughout the remainder of the set and won the set following Seyring’s sixth kill of the afternoon.
- A 5-2 Florida State run gave the Seminoles a 18-12 lead in the third set and forced an APSU timeout. After the break, FSU outscored the Govs 7-5 to regain the lead.
- Despite a back-and-forth set, that saw the match separated by just three points late, FSU secured the win after finishing on a 7-3 run.