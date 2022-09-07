Nashville Zoo announces Ticketing Changes, Parking Expansion

Nashville, TN – This fall, Nashville Zoo will break ground on a massive parking garage expansion that will eventually increase parking capacity by 62%. During construction, the Zoo will lose about half of its current parking spots.

In an effort to provide guests with the best possible Zoo experience, a reserved entry system will be implemented starting September 12th to prevent overcrowding in the remaining parking lots.

Starting September 12th, both guests and members will be required to purchase admission tickets or complete a member reservation in advance of their visit. Every person, including children and infants will need a ticket or member reservation to enter the Zoo.

The planned construction is extensive and is expected to last through the spring of 2024. The timed ticketing system will help to ensure that the Zoo remains accessible and allows guests to fully enjoy their visit.

To accommodate anticipated larger crowds, additional parking is being developed in another area of the Zoo and will include shuttles for guests. The Zoo staff thanks everyone for their patience as this much-needed infrastructure expansion is completed to prepare for increased attendance in the coming years.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

To learn more about what to expect with the ticketing changes, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/our-blog/entry-policy-2022. For a closer look at Nashville Zoo’s future plans, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/grow-wild.