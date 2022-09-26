64.9 F
Monday, September 26, 2022
APSU Volleyball’s October 5th match against Western Kentucky canceled

Austin Peay State University Volleyball hosts Jacksonville, North Florida to begin home ASUN slate. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball match against nationally-ranked Western Kentucky, scheduled for October 5th, 2022 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Austin Peay (8-5, 1-1 ASUN) is preparing for its first-ever ASUN home matches this weekend. The Austin Peay State University hosts Jacksonville (7-7, 1-1 ASUN) on Friday in a 6:00pm match.


North Florida (3-10, 1-1 ASUN), who upset preseason favorite Florida Gulf Coast to begin their ASUN slate, visits the Dunn Center for a Saturday 5:00pm matchup.

The APSU brings a 14-match home win streak into this weekend’s matches, two wins shy of the program record. Admission to all Austin Peay State University volleyball matches is free to the public.

