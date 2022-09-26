54.9 F
Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for September 26th, 2022

Barbie is available at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Clarksville Pets of the WeekClarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 26th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.


Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control – Barbie

Barbie is a young, female mix breed. She has a beautiful Tri color (Black White and Copper) coat. A yard where she can run and play would be wonderful for Barbie! She is fully vetted and will be spayed before going to her forever home. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control – Ham

Ham is a young male Domestic Shorthair. He is litter box trained, fully vetted, shots updated and will be neutered before heading to his new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue -B Ron Purrgundy

Ron Purrgundy is a young male domestic shorthair Tabby mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained, and ready for his new home. He can be in a home with dogs, cats and does well with children. He enjoys toys and playing but settles down nicely with his people.

Ron Purrgundy can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS) – Charlotte

Charlotte is a young female Tortoiseshell kitty. She is fully vetted, litter trained, spayed, and FIV/FELV negative and on flea/tick prevention.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS), Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS


Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue – Tank

Tank is a 9-year-old male Min Pin looking for his forever home. He is neutered, fully vetted, and heartworm negative! Tank does great with other dogs and is fine with cats. He does need a home with no small children please.

He would be a great companion for someone who is home a lot or someone retired and looking for a new companion. Tank’s adoption fee has already been sponsored for some lucky soul to make this boy a member of their family.

Come meet this lovely boy through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931-627-1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee – Billy Bob

Billy Bob is a very sweet 3-year-old male Airedale mix. He is high-spirited, loves to play, is good on a leash, and is housebroken. He does go in his crate but will sing you the song of his people letting you know his opinion on that. He is good with kids, probably 6 and older just due to his energy and excitement. He could be a lot for smaller children.

Billy Bob is fully vetted, neutered, and microchipped and he is fine with other dogs. He will do best with a family willing to set boundaries and continue working on his training.
 
He will benefit from a large yard, long walks, jogging, hiking, and any activity to help burn that energy.
 
He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue – Penny

Penny is a 6-month-old female Siberian Husky with beautiful coloring. She is very friendly, curious, playful, and affectionate. She is fully vetted, microchipped, does well with children, and will be spayed at the rescue’s vet.

Penny will be available after her spay but she is up for pre-adoption now. Huskies are wonderful family companions and do love a large yard and toys and will make a fabulous jogging and hiking companion.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html


Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm – Jessie Mae

Jessie Mae is just the cutest 10-week old Beagle/Coonhound mix puppy. She is so sweet, affectionate, and absolutely loves being around people. She is still a puppy so some high energy, puppy zoomies, and excitement are all part of the puppy experience! Lots of toys and a yard for Jessie Mae to run around in would be ideal. She has been fully vetted and has age-appropriate vaccinations.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe – Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy is an approximately 16-week-old male kitten. Fully vetted and ready for his forever home! Blue is litter trained, enjoys the company of other cats, and enjoys affection and attention. He enjoys playing with toys and loves getting pets and scratches, then settles down nicely. Good things come in small packages for sure with this one! PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on Blue Ivy and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.


Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary – Windy

Windy is a beautiful young ( roughly 2-year-old) female White Shepherd/Husky mix with piercing blue eyes. She is updated on all vaccinations and is spayed. Windy is house-trained, loves to play, and does need to be the ONLY pet in the home.

She has been in training to work on her basic commands and build confidence so a home where she has someone to continue her training is a must. She is so energetic and would benefit from a big yard, lots of toys, and plenty of exercise. Walks, hikes, and swimming would help offset that energy.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

