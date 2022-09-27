Nashville Sounds roar back late to take down Memphis Redbirds, 9-4

Nashville, TN – Brian Navarreto’s solo shot put the Sounds in front as they pulled away late to take their 91st win of the season with a 9-4 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Leading off the fifth, Navarreto pulled a fastball from Matthew Liberatore into the left field seats to break the tie and put the Sounds on top 3-2. Later in the inning, Esteury Ruiz legged out a fielder’s choice that scored Andruw Monasterio to give Nashville a two-run lead.

Three straight hits by the Sounds led to a couple of first-inning runs. After Ruiz and Pedro Severino hit singles, Joey Wiemer lined a rocked off the bat into the gap to bring home Ruiz on the double. Cam Devanney plated Severino on a sacrifice fly that gave the Sounds a 2-0 advantage out of the gates.

Tyler Herb (W, 7-7) took over in the fifth inning and pitched 4.0 one-run innings to earn the win. He gave up a run after Kramer Roberton’s leadoff double in the seventh but rebounded to keep Memphis from tying the game.



Up a run entering the bottom of the eighth, Nashville sent nine to the plate and scored five runs to virtually put the game away. RBI hits by Wiemer, Devanney, Weston Wilson and Monasterio made it a 9-3 game.



Jason Alexander made his first start for the Sounds since August 3rd at Norfolk. He went 3.2 innings with his only blemish being a couple of runs in the third inning. He struck out seven and allowed five hits in the no decision.



Hobie Harris picked up the save, getting the final out in the ninth inning after Memphis scored a run and loaded the bases. Zack Brown had a brief outing, getting the final out of the fourth inning on three pitches.



Nashville piled on 14 hits in their 12th win over Memphis this season. Ruiz, Wiemer, Navarreto and Monasterio each had multi-hit nights, respectively. Wiemer and Devanney also tallied a couple of RBI. Each batter in the Sounds lineup had a hit.



The Sounds and Redbirds close out the regular season tomorrow afternoon at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Robert Gasser (2-1, 3.38) will start for Nashville and face Memphis’ Thomas Parsons (11-4, 4.27). First pitch is at 12:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

The Durham Bulls clinched the International League East Division with their win tonight. The Sounds will play Durham in the International League Championship on Saturday at 8:05 p.m.

Sal Frelick extended his on-base streak to 40 games with a single in the fifth inning. It is the longest active on-base streak in the International League and the second-longest in the league this year. During the streak, Frelick is batting .358 (58-for-162) with 36 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 4 homers and 22 RBI.

Brian Navarreto hit his 4th homer of 2022 in the fifth inning. Half of his home runs (2) have come against Matthew Liberatore.

The Sounds have won six consecutive games against the Redbirds.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.