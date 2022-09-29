Roxy Regional Theatre brings back Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” for 10th year, October 13th – 29th

Clarksville, TN – Dig out your fishnet stockings and dust off your stilettos! That sweet transvestite and his motley crew are back for the tenth year in an annual tradition on the corner of Franklin Street and First Street at the Roxy Regional Theatre in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

Richard O’Brien’s cult classic “The Rocky Horror Show” returns to the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, October 13th, at 7:00pm.

Derek Alexander and Ariana Perlson star as Brad Majors and his fiancée Janet Weiss — a wholesome, well-behaved, utterly normal young couple in love — who innocently set out to visit an old professor one fateful night.



The night out is destined to be one they will never forget, as a thunderstorm and a flat tire lead them to the castle of Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido, played by a stiletto and fishnet stocking-clad Sam Alan Johnson.



When Brad, Janet and Frank ‘N’ Furter’s cohorts are swept up into the scientist’s latest experiment, the night’s misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question themselves, each other, love and lust. A loving homage to the cult-classic, sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock ‘n’ roll score, this is a hilarious, wild ride that Clarksville will not soon forget.



Directed and choreographed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Tyler Saunders, “The Rocky Horror Show” also features Brooke Bennish as Riff Raff, Victoria Preisman as Magenta, Faith Konty as Columbia, Dave Stishan as Eddie and Dr. Scott, Brett Vance as Rocky, and David Graham as the Narrator. Prepare to dance the “Time Warp” like never before to live music provided by Tyler Saunders on piano, Thad Wallus on guitar, Caleb Barlow on bass and Bernard Lott on drums.



This production is recommended for mature audiences only, due to language and content. Audience participation is encouraged, and patrons are invited to dress up in their favorite Rocky Horror attire. Bags of props will be available for $5.00 in the lobby one hour prior to performances. Outside props will not be permitted, as they may damage the theatre or injure actors and/or audience members.



“The Rocky Horror Show” is produced in part through the generous support of Kris & Tim Lee, Walter & Cindy Marczak, and Brad & Lisa Martin. This production is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company, www.concordtheatricals.com.

Performances run October 13th through October 29th on Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with a special midnight performance on Saturday, October 29th. In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, October 13th, for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday and Saturday 8:00pm performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.



APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run and take advantage of $10.00 APSU Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.



Advance reservations are strongly encouraged, as performances often sell out.



On Monday, October 31st, for the second year, “The Rocky Horror Show” will be going on the road for one night only for a special Halloween performance at City Winery in Nashville. Reservations for this performance are available online at www.citywinery.com/nashville.

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org